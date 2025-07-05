Why are aliens often represented in this way?

Think of a alien: probably now you are imagining a green/gray man from Large black eyes And from the bossy hands. But where exactly this imagination is born from? The idea of ​​”green men” was not born with the science fiction of the 1900s, but has much older roots: the first track dates back to an English legend of the twelfth century, that of the “green children of Woolpit”. From that distant story, passing through pop culture and the first alleged kidnappings, the alien imagination that we all know today. We retrace the main stages of this long history which, as we will see, has its roots in the Middle Ages.

The color of the aliens: the origin of the green homino that came from space

From a historical point of view, the first appearance of beings “paranormal” small and green can be found in a 12th century legend called The Green Children of Woolpitwhose protagonists are two boys with a green skin that appeared from nothing close to an English village. In reality in this case there was no expressively spoken of aliens but this story helped to lay a first stone in the creation of this imagination.

Makening forward over time, we arrive in the 1900s. The science fiction genre begins to take the first steps and precisely in 1946 The story does Mayaya’s Little Green Men Of Harold Lawlor introduces the figure of the green men who came from space. From that moment on, other stories began to talk about this figure: in some versions these men were alone spiteful, while in others they were even aggressive towards man, coming to make kidnappings. A well -known example of the pop culture of the time is still today Great Gazoothe alien present inside the Flintstones.

Great Gazoo.



The appearance of aliens based on the first “kidnappings”: the types

A turning point in this imagination began to have with the case of Barney and Betty Hilla couple who declared that he was kidnapped by aliens in New Hampshire in 1961 and who, during a subsequent hypnosis session, gave life to this sketch:

Identikit of the alien. Credit: University of New Hampshire.



At the time their history became a real media And in fact, not surprisingly, in the months and in the following years the number of reports began to increase. The problem is that each of these identikit represented a type of alien completely different from the others. This difference was such as to create problems for US UFO researchers, given that such a great variety of “alien aspects” could have undermined their credibility. As reported also by the Jstor portal, for this reason in 1987 the president of the Mutual Ufo Network (i.e. one of the main sighting organizations) said they could only be Four possible types of aliens Visiting on Earth:

a small humanoid;

an “animal experiment”;

an entity similar to the human being;

A robot.

Any other alternative would have been automatically branded as false. With the passing of the years between the four alternatives, however, there is one that managed to become popular, that is, the first, that of the humanid from the gray or green skinwith one big head, eyes similar to those of a cat, a mouth cracksmall nostrils, and thin and clawed arts. And that image, incredibly, is still popular.