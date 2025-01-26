Why are applications crash? 4 tips to solve on Android and iPhone?

It will have happened to you at least once to open an app on the smartphone and suddenly find yourself with a crash: the app ends for no apparent reason, leaving you in front of the initial screen. It is a common situation, which affects both Android smartphones and iPhones indiscriminately. Because the apps crash and how to solve The situation? The reasons why an app stops abnormally can be manifold: sometimes it can depend on our incorrect use, but mainly it happens due to incompatibility of the app with the operating system in use or due to bugs (i.e. errors in the app code). To resolve this, most of the time simply restart the app or system or uninstall and reinstall the application that presents this kind of problems.

4 suggestions for not crashing the apps on Android and iPhone

Update the software

THE’Update of apps and operating system It can be a decisive move. Smartphone developers and manufacturers release new versions of their software to correct known errors (the so -called “bugs”) and improve compatibility with user devices. For this reason, if an app does not work well and stops abnormally, open the Play Store of Android ol ‘App Store iPhone, go to the section dedicated to App updates and, if a update is available, install promptly.

The same applies to the operating system: go to Settings> System> Software Update of Android (the words could change according to the device in your possession) or in the section Settings> Generals> Software update of iOS and, if an update is available, download it And install promptly. Always to have the most recent version, both of the app and the operating system. This, in addition to solving any bugs, will make your device less exposed to cyber attacks.

Delete the cache or reinstall the app

When an app continues to stop despite attempts to restart and update, the problem may concern the data saved in the cache. Simplifying to the maximum, cache is a space where information relating to the execution apps to improve their performance is temporarily stored. However, these data can corrupt and cause sudden crashes.

To solve, on Android You can delete the cache directly from the phone settings by going to Settings> Apps and notifications> All App> (App Name)> Starting space> Empty cache; on iPhoneon the other hand, we suggest you Uninstall the app (going in Settings> General> Space> (App Name)> Delete App) and then proceed with his reinstallation from the App Store.

Restart the apps or device

Closing the apps open on the mobile phone is not needed to save battery, but it can be a solution to be undertaken when an app no ​​longer responds to the commands and “plant”. If an app doesn’t work, Restart the app closing it and reopening it a few moments later. If not even this solves the situation, try to Restart the device: Often, in fact, to turn off and turn back solves many problems.

Free space

If your smartphone is overflowing with “stuff” – useless files, like old photos or videos, apps that you used mid -time, etc. – do some cleaning and free space: If your device exhausts the storage space and the app does not have sufficient system access to function, it could stop abnormally.