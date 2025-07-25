Why are Thailand and Cambodia historical enemies? The origins of the conflict

New clashes on the border between Thailand and Cambodia.



In the last few hours there have been repeated clashes on the border between Thailand And Cambodia: the tensions between the two countries are mainly concentrated on the sovereignty of the sacred temple Ta moan Thomlocated in a disputed strategic area. According to what reported by the Thai authorities, the Cambodian attacks have caused the death of 15 peopleincluding 14 civilians and a soldier, with Bangkok who decided to evacuate More than 100,000 people located in four provinces on the border. Thai Prime Minister Phumham Wechayachai He said that the clashes could evolve into a real war.

Both countries have accused each other of having caused one New escalation of the conflict: the tensions between the two countries, in fact, go on from More than a century and at the origin of everything there are territorial disputes left in suspense during thecolonialwhen confines were still unrecognized.

Meanwhile, Thailand has confirmed that it had deployed an F-16 combat plane to prepare for a possible precision attack, while the US (historic allies of Thailand), asked for the immediate end of hostilities.

The map of the border between Thailand and Cambodia: the temple of Ta Moan Thom, at the center of the current territorial dispute at the center of the border. Credit: inspire



The origins of the conflict: the division of French Indochina in 1907

As mentioned, the origins of the tensions between Thailand and Cambodia sink into the complex colonial history of these two countries: in 1884in fact, the Cambodia became part of theFrench Indochine (the French colonial territory in Southeast Asia, which included territories of Vietnam, Laos and Cambogia). On the contrary, Thailand managed to maintain its independence.

Between 1904 and 1907, then, the France signed a series of treaties with Thailand (which was called at the time Siam) to delimit the mutual borders, following the natural border represented by the mountain range of Dângrêk. The problem is that, as often happens, the maps later designed by the French colonists did not completely reflect Agreement contentcausing consequently claims territorial on certain areas.

When Cambodia obtained independence in 1953the territorial disputes with Thailand continued. To resolve the conflict and dampen the tensions, in 1962 the International Court of Justicewhich recognized the sovereignty of some territories to Cambodia, including the area around the sacred temple Preah vihear. Thailand, however, did not recognize the decision of the Court or on that occasion neither in 2013when the court returned to express itself again in favor of Cambodia, recognizing her sovereignty also for the promontory on which the temple stands. Even today, in fact, Bangkok claim one’s sovereignty on those territories on the basis of the agreements signed with France in 1907.

Among other things, a military front had already opened between the 2008 and the 2011after the Preah Vihear temple (symbol of Khmer culture, mainly associated with Cambodia) was recognized as a World Heritage Site by theUNESCOunder Cambodian sovereignty.

The huge border of over 800 km dividing the two countries

But to affect the relationships between Thailand and Cambodia there is also thehuge border that separates them: the two countries are divided by a barrier of about 820 kmwhich clearly represent a strong vulnerability towards the enemy. This border, among other things, is rich in sacred temples, of great historical-artistic and religious prestige and on which both countries are claiming the possession.

If we think about it, however, rarely the great allied powers border together, especially if the border is particularly extensive: i European countries They have long collided with each other for several territorial claims and, at the moment, the war between Russia and Ukraine also revolves around territorial sovereignty. The same dynamics are also put in Middle East or in Latin America And the only exception would seem to be USAwho has never had to face armed conflicts with the only two states with which it borders, that is Canada And Mexico. To consider there would also be China and Russia, which share an extremely long border, even if their relationship is particularly complex and the two countries cannot always be considered real allies.

What has happened in recent months: the reasons for the SCALATION

The hostility Start on July 24, however, did not come by surprise: in the previous months, in fact, the tensions had turned on further after that, on July 21, theExplosion of two anti -human mines He had seriously injured some Thai soldiers during a patrol operation on the border. The episode caused a worsening of the diplomatic relationships, with the two governments that recalled the staff of the respective embassies. At that point, Thailand has imposed several restrictions on the border, even blocking the crossings for foreign tourists.

The situation, then, was further complicated byInternal instability of Thailandalready tried by the strong earthquake of 28 March, which also hit Myanmar. In particular, on 1 July 2024 the first Thai Minister FRADONGTARN SHINAWATRA He was removed from his assignment by the Constitutional Court after his own had been released phone call with the former Cambodian leader Hun senfather of the current Prime Minister Hun Manet. In that conversation, the premier had used conciliatory tones with the Cambodian leader and his position was interpreted as a sign of weakness in front of the enemy, with the population who immediately asked for the president of the president.

At the moment, however, the major claims revolve around the Temple of Ta Muen Thom: formally this place sacredplaced in a particularly strategic position, is under Thai control, but has never been the subject of one judgment of the International Court of Justice. Just that legal void left the dispute open, also fomented by the nationalisms and popular narratives linked to cultural heritage. For the moment it is not clear whether the armed clashes will suffer an additional escalation or if the two countries will be able to mediate a respite in the short term: certainly, however, the tensions and territorial disputes will continue even if weapons are laid.