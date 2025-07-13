Why are the cats have nine lives?

Domestic cat sleeping; Credits: Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication; Via Wikimedia Commons



The myth according to which cats have nine lives derives from their ability to save yourself in difficult situations And from the ability to perform actions that would be fatal for other animals. It is a popular belief especially in Anglo -Saxon countries, which has no scientific foundation: its origins date back to Five hundred and among the first authors who mentioned it is none other than William Shakespeare. Over the years, the myth has become very popular, but in some countries, including Italy, the version of the lives of cats is more widespread they are “only” seven.

Because the cats are said to have 9 lives: the origins of the myth

The idea that cats have nine lives derives from the fact that they are Extremely agile animals and capable of surviving in dangerous situations, which for other living beings would be fatal. Cats walk on the cornices and on the edges of the roofs without fallingthey make difficult jumps, always managing to “land” on the legs and to minimize the damage, are capable of slipping into narrow spaces and adapting to the bottlenecks. These ability they are made possible by their bone structure, which is very flexible and allows you to turn around in the air and to be agile in all situations in which it is necessary. In cats, instinct plays a fundamental role in recognizing and dealing with dangerous situations, for this reason it is said that they manage to save themselves several times and with the most dangerous situations. But since when is this belief exists?

The idea that cats have nine lives dates back to several centuries ago. The first certificates are placed in theEngland of the sixteenth centurymore specifically the first mention is appeared in the poetic collection Proverbs of John Heywooddating back to 1564, in which the author writes: “A Woman Hath Nine Lives Like a Cat“, That is,” a woman has nine lives like a cat “.

A few years later, the myth of the nine lives was mentioned by William Shakespeare in the famous tragedy Romeo and Giuliettawritten between 1594 and 1596.

– Tybalt: “What would it thou have with me”? – Mercutio: “Good King of Cats, Nothing but one of your nine lives”. William Shakespeare

In Italian it translates:

– Tebaldo: “What would you like to me?”

– Mercuzio: “Good king of cats, nothing except one of your nine lives“.

Over time the myth of the nine lives has evolved and a proverb was established according to which “A Cat Has Nine Lives. For three he plays, for three heci strays and for the last three he stays“, That is,” a cat has nine lives. For three he plays, for three he gets lost and for the last three he stays ”.

How many lives does a cat have, 7 or 9? The variants of the myth

The idea that the lives of the cats are just nine is due to esoteric meanings that the number has in many cultures. Furthermore, the fact that the number consists of three groups of three allowed the affirmation of the proverb according to which for three lives it plays, for three it is lost and for three remains. Not in all countries, however, the lives of cats are nine: in Italy and Spain the version of the myth with the number seven. It is another number with a dense symbolic meaning: seven are capital vices, virtues, days of the week, etc. In Arab and Turkish cultures, however, cats have “Only” six lives.