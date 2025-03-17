Why are there different types of electric sockets in the world? Spine guide and electric standards

If you have traveled abroad at least once, you’ve probably noticed that the wall sockets have a completely different aspect from those of your home. And if you have traveled in several countries, you have noticed that the systems used can be very different from each other. But because each country adopts its own system of sockets and thorns Instead of having a single universal standard? To respond to this curiosity you have to go a little back in time. In the last 140 years, while electricity spread, the different countries have developed Electric networks according to local economic and technological needs. This led not only to variations in the sockets, but also in parameters such as the voltage supplied in the houses. To this are added innovations introduced at different times: some nations have adopted early use of the ground to increase safety, while others have made it mandatory only decades later.

Over time, the shape of the connectors present in the thorns has also been changed: some countries, for example, have opted for round spinotti instead of dishes to ensure a more stable connection. Today in the world there are at least 15 types of domestic electrical outlets (Type A, B, C and others). Although unifying these standards would be convenient for travelers and manufacturers of various appliances, the transition would entail very high costs, making such a change improbable, at least in the short term.

How an electrical outlet works and why there are various types

In a typical domestic electrical systemthe current is transported through Two main threads: one called “heat”which provides energy, and one “neutral”which closes the circuit allowing the current to flow. Some sockets include a third contactthe so -called “Grounding”which has the task of preventing electric shocks by downloading any dispersions in the ground. The idea of ​​include a land pin in the thorns as a safety measure dates back to 1920s of the last century, but his large -scale adoption was not immediate. In United Statesfor example, the three -pole spines became the home standard only in 1971. In other countries, however, the ground had already been mandatory for some time, leading to important structural differences in the sockets.

Also the electrical voltage He had an independent evolution in the various countries. In the United States, the first distribution systems provided electricity a 110 Volta value that proved to be ideal for the electric lighting of the time. In Europe, however, it was discovered that increasing the voltage a 220 Volt It allowed to transport the energy with fewer dispersions and using thinner copper cables, thus reducing costs. This choice led to the distinction still existing between areas that use tensions around 110 volts (such as the USA and Japan) and those that adopt the 220-240 volts (including Europe and a good part of Asia).

The 15 types of electric sockets most common in the world

Type A and B : They are mainly used in Canada, the Caribbean, Japan, Mexico and the USA.

: They are mainly used in Canada, the Caribbean, Japan, Mexico and the USA. Type C : It is used throughout Europe except for the United Kingdom, Ireland, Cyprus, Malta.

: It is used throughout Europe except for the United Kingdom, Ireland, Cyprus, Malta. Type D : It is mainly used in India, Nepal, Namibia and Sri Lanka.

: It is mainly used in India, Nepal, Namibia and Sri Lanka. Type e : It is mainly used in Belgium, Denmark, France, Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia.

: It is mainly used in Belgium, Denmark, France, Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia. Type f : It is mainly used in Austria, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain. It is also known as socket Schuko .

: It is mainly used in Austria, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain. It is also known as socket . Type G : It is mainly used in Hong Kong, Ireland, Malaysia, Singapore and UK.

: It is mainly used in Hong Kong, Ireland, Malaysia, Singapore and UK. Type h : It is used exclusively in Israel and Palestine.

: It is used exclusively in Israel and Palestine. Type I : It is mainly used in Argentina, Australia and New Zealand.

: It is mainly used in Argentina, Australia and New Zealand. Type j : It is mainly used in Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

: It is mainly used in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. Type K : It is used in Denmark and Greenland.

: It is used in Denmark and Greenland. Like L : It is mainly used in Chile and Italy.

: It is mainly used in Chile and Italy. Type m : It is mainly used in Lesotho, South Africa and Eswatini (formerly Swaziland).

: It is mainly used in Lesotho, South Africa and Eswatini (formerly Swaziland). Type n : It is mainly used in Brazil and South Africa.

: It is mainly used in Brazil and South Africa. Type o: It is mainly used in Thailand.

Scheme of the 15 most common socket types in the world.



Despite attempts to introduce a universal standard, such as the Spina IEC 60906-1the reality is that no country has so far been willing to face the costs of a complete transition. For this reason, every time you travel abroad, remember to check in advance the type of socket used in the country of destination and possibly have an adapter who avoids unpleasant surprises when you climb the mobile phone at the hotel.