Why click “Arrest the system” on Windows does not turn off the computer correctly? Let’s clarify

To the question if Is it true that clicking “arrest the system” on Windows does not turn off the computer? The most correct answer to give is … Depends. On many computers equipped with Windows 10 or Windows 11select the command in question does not completely turn off the PC. This happens due to the function of quick startdesigned to make the subsequent ignition of the computer faster. In practice, the system enters a sort of partial hibernation: it closes the user’s session, but saves some essential information – such as the state of the kernel and drivers – in a special file, called hiberfil.sys. So when you rekindle the PC, the start is, in fact, faster. However, there are simple methods to force complete shutdown and recharge Windows from scratch. It must also be said that not all PCs support the quick start mode and, if this is the case of your PC, by clicking on “Arrest the system” the computer in your possession will turn off Already completely, without having to modify any setting.

How Windows’s quick start works and how to turn off the computer properly

Starting from Windows 8the operating system of Microsoft introduced quick start as a default setting in compatible PCs. This means that when you turn off the PC, recalling the classic command “Arrest the system” From the start menu, in reality the system does not stop completely: instead of closing all the activities and turning off each component, the operating system saves a copy of the internal state of the car on disk. This file allows a much faster loading to rekindle, because it avoids having to initialize the kernel again (the central part of the operating system) and hardware drivers. In this regard, on his support page, Microsoft explains:

During the quick start, the kernel session is not closed, but it is in hibernation. Fast Startup (the quick start, editor’s note) is an approach that helps the computer to start faster after arrest. Windows does it by saving the kernel session and device drivers (system information) in the hibernate file (hiberfil.sys) on disk instead of closing it when turning off the computer.

If on the one hand this functionality allows shorter start times, on the other it can lead to some inconveniences. For example, if your computer presents problems related to corrupt drivers, blocked peripherals or temporary system errors, “traditional” shutdown will not always go to solve them. This is because the problematic state may have been simply “frozen” in the hibernation file and then reused to rekindle.

Fortunately, the command “Restart” In the Start menu it behaves differently: unlike “arrest the system”, The restart ignores the rapid start and force a complete load of the operating system. This is why often, to solve small malfunctions, it is suggested to restart the PC, instead of turning off and turning it on.

If you want the computer to totally turn off when clicking on “Arrest the system”you have various “cards” at your disposal. The simplest method is to hold down the Shift key while clicking up “Arrest the system”: In this way, Windows will perform a real complete shutdown.

Another permanent solution consists in completely deactivate the quick start. To do this, you must access the Control Panel (by typing “control panel” in the Windows search function), then follow the Hardware and sounds> Energy saving options> Change the behavior of the power supply buttons and, in the section Stop settingsremove the check mark on the item Activate quick start (recommended choice). Finally, click on Save changes. If the option Activate quick start (recommended choice) It is not present, it means that your computer does not support quick start, and therefore it already goes out in a complete way.

How to deactivate quick start on Windows 11.



The different states of rest of the PC on Windows

We conclude by clarifying i different “rest of rest” that a Windows PC can take. In addition to the complete shutdown, Windows offers various energy saving methods.