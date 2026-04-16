Why did the Privacy Guarantor declare FaceBoarding at Milan-Linate “unlawful”?

The Privacy guarantor crashed the system FaceBoarding of theMilan Linate airportdeclaring the processing of personal information managed by the SEA company is unlawful. The official investigation transformed the provisional suspension of September 2025 into a permanent ban, motivated by structural issues in the way airport users’ faces were handled. Unlike systems in which sensitive data remains kept on the individual user’s device, the infrastructure accumulated the scans in a single digital archivepreventing interested parties from having exclusive control over their information. To this have also been added aggravating techniques, such as theabsence of encryption to protect mathematical models derived from facial features, e unjustified storage timeswhich reached 12 months. The most critical element raised by the Authority concerns theinadvertent acquisition of data: the cameras at the hybrid gates captured the images of those who had chosen not to participate in the service, configuring a collection without consent for those passing through the so-called “hybrid gates”.

How Milan-Linate FaceBoarding works

To understand the reasons for the block, let’s analyze the functioning of the Milan-Linate FaceBoarding system. The service was designed to replace the physical presentation of an identity card, passport and boarding pass at airport controls. Adult passengers could register on a voluntary basis via a mobile application or through physical kiosks in the departures area. The procedure required scanning the travel document. Using the smartphone, the code was framed MRZ (Machine Readable Zone), the string of letters and numbers at the bottom of ID documents, designed specifically for optical reading.

Next, the camera acquired an image of the face. In this step the concept of biometric data and template comes into play. An advanced recognition system does not store a banal two-dimensional photograph, but analyzes the geometries of the face, measuring invariable distances such as the space between the eyes, to generate a unique mathematical model: the biometric template. At the dedicated turnstiles, the cameras carried out an instant reading, comparing the face with the registered template to authorize access.

Because the Guarantor blocked FaceBoarding at Milan-Linate

The Guarantor has established that this practice violates the GDPRor the General Data Protection Regulation, placing itself in open conflict with the directives of the European Committee for the Protection of Personal Data, theEDPB (European Data Protection Board), drawn up specifically for airports.

One of the main critical issues encountered by the Guarantor is related to storage of thousands of biometric templates on a single company server. This practice creates a potentially irreversible IT risk. If an attacker were to manage to penetrate the archive, it would compromise the identity traits of passengerssince a human face cannot be reset or changed like a password. This risk factor was amplified by the total lack of data encryptioni.e. the absence of those algorithms that mask sensitive information making it illegible without the aid of a specific cryptographic key.

A further anomaly concerned i data retention times on databases. Passengers could choose whether to sign up to the system for a single flight or keep their profile active long-term, but the investigation found that the infrastructure captured sensitive information for up to an entire calendar yearenormously expanding vulnerability to digital theft. To make the general picture worse, the inspection highlighted a space problem: being the passages of a hybrid naturethe cameras’ lenses constantly acquired the biometric features of even those who simply passed through using the standard lanes without ever having given their informed consent, all aggravated by a privacy information provided to the public deemed inaccurate.

All these reasons are well summarized in the official note issued by the Guarantor itself available on its website, partly reproduced below: