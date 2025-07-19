Why die (with dignity) becomes a paid right

Culture

Why die (with dignity) becomes a paid right

Why die (with dignity) becomes a paid right

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Why die (with dignity) becomes a paid right
The geological analysis of the 1991 eruption of the Pinaturbo, the second most violent of the twentieth century
Why do some tan more than others? What is the phototype and how to recognize it