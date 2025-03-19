Why do Formula 1 drivers guide zig-zag cars before departure?

The classic serpentine that i F1 pilots they perform during the training tour combined with braking they help a Heat the tire Even at low speed, ensuring during the turning off of the red traffic lights an optimal restart, a greater adhesion and improving the control of the car. In Formula 1 there are different mix of tires, each designed for specific conditions, such as dry or wet track. The choice of compound can prove to be decisive, influencing performance, the race strategy and, in many cases, making the difference between the victory and a difficult race.

Because a hot tire is more performing

Formula 1 cars tires must operate at temperatures between 90 ° C And 110 ° C To guarantee the Maximum adherence to the asphalt. If they are too cold, do not provide quite grip And while if they are too hot, they deteriorate quickly. A hot tire has one greater adherence And deformability, So it is better to distribute the pressure on the asphalt And it adapts better to the asphalt micro-imperfections. Furthermore, the greater contact surface and the greater the gum grip during the curves improving the acceleration and braking.

How the Formula 1 cars tires are warm

To heat the tire, both movements are required lateral (such as movements zigzag) to heat the surface, both brusche braking To heat its central body. The tire of the tires It is not a perfectly elastic material therefore when a part of the elastic mechanical energy is deformed is dissipated in the form of heat. This phenomenon, called elastic hysteresisis the main reason why the tires warm up during zigzag movements. This phenomenon is also accentuated by the friction of the polymer chains of the rubber with the added additives to improve their performance, such as silica or Black. In addition to the elastic system, the heart of the tires also warms thanks to the heat emanated by the hot brakes during an intense braking.

It is useful to emphasize that zigzag movements, essential to maintain the tire temperature in the training phase, are prohibited during the tender to avoid dangerous maneuvers and guarantee the correct performance of the overtaking.

What are the different tires in F1

Not all tires warm up the same way: in F1 there are different mixeach with specific characteristics and all provided by Pirelliwith which F1 has an agreement up to 2027. The temperature of the tires before departure and during the race is crucial for the performance in F1 and the choice of the right compound can make the difference between a victory and a difficult race. At the moment the available mixes are 5three suitable for dry track and two for wet track:

Dry track: Soft (Red): very adherent but with a faster degradation; Medium (yellow): a good compromise between grip and duration; Hard (white): durable but less performing at low temperatures;

Wet track: Intermediate (green): ideal for wet asphalt or light rain; Full wet (blue): designed for pouring rain, with deep groove to drain the water and each tire is capable of lifting up to 85 liters of water per second at the speed of 300 km/h.

