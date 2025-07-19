Why do Italians manage so much? How our gestures are perceived by foreigners

There Italian gestures It is often the subject of curiosity and has given life to the attribution of stereotypies by foreigners, for example, the frequent use of the hands during the conversations is known, interpreted as a sign of passion and expressiveness. However, as well as non -verbal communication is an essential component of human interaction, the meaning linked to some gestures can generate misunderstandings.

Italian gestures: a cultural trait

Non -verbal communication acts as a complement to verbal language, enriching communication with shades that the only words may not transmit and Italian gestures is one of the best known ones. According to the “dictionary of the gestures of the Italians” edited by Isabella Poggi, i Italian gestures can be classified in different functional categories, including:

Personal gestures : they express individual moods or emotions.

: they express individual moods or emotions. Interpersonal gestures : regulate social interactions between individuals.

: regulate social interactions between individuals. Regulatory gestures : they direct or modulate the flow of the conversation.

: they direct or modulate the flow of the conversation. Reference gestures: refer to specific objects, people or concepts.

This classification highlights the complexity and wealth of the Italian gestural repertoire, which has developed over the centuries as a response to specific communication needs of our company.

Italians and Romanians compared: the examples

A study conducted byUniversity for foreigners of Perugia He analyzed the interpretation of Italian gestures by Romanian citizens, highlighting how gestures, facial expressions and visual contacts are interpreted differently from the two communities, and how this can generate misunderstandings or misunderstandings in different contexts (e.g. school, work, daily interactions). This study highlighted that there are some Cultural differences in gesture codes and not verbal between Italians and Romanians and that some Italian gestures (especially those very explicit and emphasized) can be perceived by the Romanians such as excessive, invasive or confusing, if they are not contextualized.

Some examples:

Italian gesture Meaning in Italy Interpretation of the Romanians ✋ “I swear!” (hand on the chest) Sincere promise, solemn commitment “ Good luck “,” shut up “,” I don’t say “,” that everything goes well “ 👉 “I’ll give you a ass like that!” (open hand to indicate size) Threat / exaggeration “A lot”, “very”, “big” (not always offensive) 🤌 “He knows how to get away!” (fingers collected, oscillation) Ability, cunning “Curve road”, “was complicated”, “approximate” ✝️ “Put a cross above” Close with a person/situation “Blessing”, “You put out”, “You’re dead” 🍷 “He raised his elbow” Drunkenness Not understood, no interpretation provided

In the same way, Italians also had difficulty interpreting some gestures of Romanian people:

Implications in intercultural communication

The study just described concretely demonstrates how much the Italian gesticular way is not always “transparent” for those with a different cultural background from ours, offering us empirical evidence on the fact that It is not only the language that has to be “translated”but also body language and that gestures is not universal neither in its manifestation nor in its meaning. The difference in non -verbal communication between cultures It can represent both a barrier and an opportunity. Understanding and adapting to the various gestural codes is essential to facilitate interaction and prevent misunderstandings. For example, while in Italy direct visual contact is often a sign of attention and sincerity, in other cultures it can be perceived as intrusive or disrespectful. Therefore, awareness of one’s communication habits and sensitivity to others are essential to promote effective and respectful communication.