Why do the Dolomites are tinged with pink? Legends related to enrosadira and where to see the phenomenon

When the Sun that sets, or that stands, illuminates the peaks of the Dolomites The phenomenon ofEnrosadira: the mountains, obviously if in the absence of clouds or adverse weather conditions, they become pinkgiving a wonderful show. This phenomenon is due to the presence of Football and magnesium In the rock, and the range of colors that the rock returns has lent itself, over the centuries, to stories and legends of local folklore, including that of King Laurino and the coat of red roses with which the mountains were covered, which is located in different versions.

What is the natural phenomenon of enrosadira

The term Enrosadirawhich literally means “Becoming pink”comes from the expression Ladin – language of Romance origin spoken in some areas of South Tyrol and Veneto – Rosadüra or Enrosadöra.

The shades of enrosadira They can vary from pink, red, purple, orange and yellow: this range of colors depends on the composition of the rock whose Dolomites are made, the dolomcarbonate sedimentary rock constituted by dolomitemineral with chemical composition of a Double football and magnesium carbonate. When the rays of the sun reflect on dolom, it is precisely calcium and magnesium to return these nuances.

The legend of King Laurino and Enrosadira

There legend of king laurinor explains the phenomenon of enrosadira starting from a conflict between Laurino, king of the dwarves, and the king of South Tyrol. It is said that in an ancient time, on mountain range of catinacciomassive in the South Tyrolean Dolomites and Trentino, lived the king Laurino, the Ladin king of the dwarves. Laurino was smart and shrewd, e he reigned on the dwarves who spent time in the bowels of the mountains in search of gold, silver and precious stones.

Among the treasures of Laurino, there was one magic belt capable of making invisible. When the king of South Tyrol organizes a party and invites everyone except King Laurino, the king of the dwarves obviously goes there anyway … but wearing the magic belt. It is precisely on this occasion that he sees Likedaughter of his enemy king of South Tyrol, that his father wanted to marry: Laurino falls in love with it at first glance And, taking advantage of his invisibility, he kidnaps it and brings it with him on the slopes of the Catinaccio. For the love of Similde, Laurino covers the slopes of the catinaccio with a spectacular roseto: the catinaccio, not surprisingly, is called in German Rosengartenthe Rose Garden. But the father of Similde collects the army to free her daughter, and manages to find her because Laurino, albeit invisible, when he walks among the roses trample them and leaves trace of his passage: The king of South Tyrol then follows the path, and releases the princess.

Laurino has a broken heart, and takes it right with his Rose garden: thus launches a curse saying that neither during the day nor at nightno human being could ever see that wonderful red expanse again. But Laurino, taken by anger, did not take into account the times when it is neither day nor night, so thesunrise and the sunset: precisely in these moments, in fact, the peaks of the mountains return the red and pink color, according to the legend due to roseto that can still be admired.

Another legend that has as its protagonist King Laurinoon the other hand, sees the red of the Dolomites always due to a Roseto disappearedbut following another story. In this version, Laurino took care of Roseto on the catinaccio together with His daughter Ladin: one day the prince Latemar – That’s the same as the mountain in front of the catinaccio group! – walks among the peaks and realizes the expanse of rosesfrom which it remains very amazed.

He then enters the flowers, and here he sees Ladin: he falls in love with it, and kidnaps it. When Laurino realizes that his beloved daughter has disappeared, cursed the rosesand orders that they never flourish again, neither during the day nor at night. But, even in this story, King Laurino did not take into account sunrise and sunsettimetables in which Roseto flourishes again.

Where to see the phenomenon of enrerosadira in the Dolomites

The locations where they can admire the peaks that are tinged with rosA are many, as long as the sky is clear or in any case not cloudy, and the peaks are in turn visible and not surrounded by the cloud. We point out some of them: