Why do we put the candles on the birthday cake? The origins of tradition

The candles used on the birthday cake are attested with certainty only from the beginning of the nineteenth centurywhen they were placed on Goethe’s dessert, but the origins of the ritual of candles are older and perhaps date back to Celebrations in honor of the goddess Artemide widespread in Greek civilization. In the ancient world, in fact, fire was often considered a sort of incarnation of the divinities. More recent is the custom of placing candles on certain dishes For propitiatory purposes, born at the beginning of the modern age, from which, starting from the nineteenth century, the tradition of putting them on the birthday cakes has developed. Previously they did not exist because The birthday was not celebrated: According to the mentality widespread in Europe until the modern age, the important date for a person had to be that of death, from which eternal life began. The birthday, representing the‘beginning of earthly lifewas not worthy of being remembered. The custom of celebrating the day of one’s birth is affirmed only in the last centuries.

The invention of the birthday and the origins of the birthday cake

The birthday, unlike what you can think, is celebrated only a few centuries: tradition existed in ancient times, at least in some civilizations and some social classes, but after the advent of Christianity it was abandoned. For the ancient Christians, the only date worthy of attention was that of deathbecause it constituted the beginning of eternal life; the birthday, which instead celebrated the beginning of the earthly lifeconsidering only a moment of passage pending the otherworldly life, it counted much less.

Affirmation of Christianity. Dark blue: diffusion up to 325; Light blue: diffusion up to 600; Credit: Geuiwogbil Via Wikimedia Commons



Consequently, over the centuries of the Middle Ages and, in part, during the modern age, not only was the birthday not celebrated, but most of the people ignored the date of his birth. At least in some social classes, the celebration of the honomastic was more widespread. The interest in knowing the day of his birth was established In aristocratic environments Starting from the Renaissance and gradually spread in the other social classes, giving life to the Tradition to celebrate birthdaywhich, in its current form, has only established itself in the last centuries.

Also the invention of the birthday cake It is relatively recent. The practice of preparing a special cake on the occasion of the birthday is attested for the first time in the fifteenth century in Rich families of Germanybut several centuries were needed to spread in other countries.

2021 birthday cake; Credit: mbachris via wikimedia commons



How the tradition of birthday candles on the cake was born

According to many sources, the tradition of candles has Origin in the ancient worldbut the use that made it was different from the current one. In numerous civilizations of the past, fire was considered one representation, if not an incarnation, of the divinity. In the Greek world, the candles served to remove the evil spirits and probably turned on in the rituals in honor of the goddess Artemide: it was believed that smoking transported people to the goddess.

Artemide statue in Versailles; credit; Commonists via wikimedia commons



From the Greek world, the use of candles in the propitiatory rites passed to Roman civilization. Later, the first Christians, while abandoning many pagan rituals, retained the use of candles in their liturgy.

The tradition of putting them on the cakes is much later. Alone In the XV-XVI centuries The custom of placing candles on some disasters for propitiatory purposes began to establish itself in limited environments. The use of candles for birthday and, more specifically, the tradition of turning on as many candles as there are the years that are being turned, is even more recent. The first certain attestation dates back to 1802 And it concerns a famous person: Johann Wolfgang Goethethe famous German writer, who on August 28 of that year celebrated his fifty -third birthday with a cake on which they were placed, precisely, 53 candles. In the nineteenth century, however, the custom was still limited to the wealthy families and only with the passage of time did he establish himself in the rest of the population. In the twentieth century, the traditional song was associated with the candles Happy birthday to youcomposed in the United States at the end of the nineteenth century.