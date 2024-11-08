Why do we say “he’s missing a Friday” to describe eccentric or not very bright people?

The Italian expression “He/she misses a Friday” (with the variants “He misses some Fridays” and “He doesn’t have every Friday”) is a saying widespread in many regions of the country and, especially in the Centre-North, it is used to describe a person who seems like a bit out of the ordinary or slightly bizarre in behavior. The saying probably refers to the suppository eccentricity of those born prematurelyor. These people in popular culture would be considered “incomplete”, therefore lacking some Friday. But why Friday? Probably because it is a day traditionally associated with superstitious gestures, magical rituals and esoteric practices. Let’s delve deeper into theorigin of this expression and let’s see how it has developed over time

The origin of the saying “he’s missing a Friday”

To understand why the expression “he/she misses a Friday” exists, we must first understand the importance of this day in popular and religious culture. Friday, in fact, is a significant day in different cultures. In the Christianityfor example, is the day of the Passion of Christ, a moment of reflection and penance that has influenced the behavior of the faithful for centuries.

In rural and traditional Italy, Friday was a day dedicated to rites, customs and traditions which took place in preparation for the weekend, so it was also a day of introspection. A person who “misses a Friday”, therefore, could be seen as someone who does not fully participate in this spirit of observance or who has a erratic and detached behavior with respect to the control and moderation rules.

In addition to the religious dimension, in astrology (which – let us always remember – is absolutely not a science) Friday is associated with Venusthe planet of love, harmony and beauty, often linked to values ​​such as balance and reflection. If “lacks” on a Friday, it could also be understood that it seems to that person missing that harmony or internal balance. Essentially, the phrase “he’s missing a Friday” would be used to describe people who seem to behave extravagantly or unpredictably, almost as if they had “missed” a day of reflection and centering.

Another meaning linked to popular culture

According to another interpretation, Friday was considered the day when i local markets became populated and people exchanged opinions, stories and knowledge. The day was an opportunity to catch up on news from the village or town. “Missing a Friday” could therefore mean not being “tuned in” to the communityremaining excluded or “out of the loop”. This saying could have been created precisely to describe those people who seemed not to have the pulse of the situation, a little “disconnected” from social conventions and common news.

Today, this saying is used more loosely to refer to a person who behaves unusually or seems a little “over the top.” In informal contexts, this expression has lost much of its original meaning linked to religion or traditional society, and is now used in a playful way to underline eccentric attitudes or ways of thinking that go beyond ordinary patterns. However, the use of this phrase retains a slight tinge of judgment, even though it is often used in a benevolent and ironic manner.