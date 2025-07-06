Why do you make the “siesta” in Spain and in the Mediterranean countries? A socio-anthropological analysis

In some Mediterranean countriesas in some areas of Spain And ItalyAfter lunch Between 12.00 and 15.00 the so -called time of the siesta – Our “nursing”, a tradition that is not only synonymous with relaxation, but a real cultural pillar. There siesta (or “afternoon rest”) has ancient origins that sink into the need to escape the heat and preserve the energies, but over time it has become much more than a break: a social rituala moment of family connection, even an institutionalized element in 20th century Spain. Today, however, the frenetic rhythm of modernity and globalization threaten this practice.

Historical and cultural origins of siesta

There siesta It is a well -known practice in Mediterranean countries and has origins related to agricultural culture: it refers to when, the “Hora Sextta” Latin (i.e. the time between 12 and 15), a break from daily work was made to face the intense heat of the central hours of the day. Braudel studies on the Mediterranean in fact underlined how the climate and the rural economic structure influenced daily habits, including the siestawhich allowed a more efficient use of energies.

According to Clark, the siesta in Spain (and also in countries colonized by the latter such as Mexico and various states of South America) represents a unique example of how a cultural practice can be formalized in the social fabric. During most of the twentieth century, the siesta It was so obvious for people to influence not only individual habits but also the economic organization and urban areas. In small villages and countries it was normal (and in part it is still) Find closed shops, offices and activities During the hottest hours in the afternoon, while in larger cities there was a less rigid, but still significant adhesion.

The institutionalization of the siesta it is reflected in his presence in working contracts until the 1980swhen many companies recognized the right to a prolonged break that allowed workers to return home for rest and eat with the family. This model contributed to strengthening the sense of community, underlining the importance of family and social ties. However, with the advent of globalization and the need to adapt to international hours, this institution has immediately a progressive declineespecially in large cities such as Madrid and Barcelona. In Italyalthough less formalized, tradition is widespread above all in the southern regions.

There siesta as a cultural adaptation to the climate

The warm climate of the Mediterranean was a crucial factor in the creation and spread of the siesta. According to a Lavie study (2001), afternoon breaks are an adaptation for Avoid thermal stress and reduce physical fatigue. In addition, anthropologist Harris highlights how the siesta he reflects a cultural harmonization with the human circadian rhythms, which foresee a Physiological drop in energy in the early hours of the afternoon.

Clifford Geertz, in his work The interpretation of culturesexplains how Cultures develop practices that respond to specific ecological and social contexts. The Siesta, therefore, is a paradigmatic example of this dynamic: in regions with a Mediterranean climate characterized by hot and sultry summers, the afternoon break is configured as a cultural strategy to manage environmental difficulties.

Geertz stresses that the Siesta is not only a behavior dictated by the climate, but A complex response which takes into account social and economic factors. In rural companies, for example, the afternoon break allowed to synchronize the work in the fields with the moments of the day when the temperatures were less high, reducing health risks and optimizing productivity. At the same time, it created one shared routine which strengthened community cohesion: rest It was not just individualbut collective, creating a moment of social stasis in which everyone could “regenerate”.

This perspective highlights how the siesta is not only a adaptive practice, but also a identity elementbecause it allows the community that the practice of distinguishing itself from all the others and therefore to claim their specificity of “people”.

There siesta Today

Globalization and urbanization have led to a progressive erosion of the siesta. As Giddens says, modernity promotes aacceleration of lifestyle rhythms and greater cultural homogenizationmaking traditions like the siesta Less practicable. In Spain, the practice is still present in rural areas, but in the urban area it is increasingly rare. These changes reflect a transformation into social values: the centrality of work and productivity is gradually supplanted the idea of ​​a balance between activity and rest. Not only that: having understood the great cultural and identity value of this practice, the decline of the siesta It can also be interpreted as one Loss of cultural heritage.