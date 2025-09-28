Why do you say “good bridge”?

How many times have you happened to wish to pass a “good bridge“Near the weekend or on the occasion of holidays? This is an expression that finds its use also referring to Rainbows And animals. It is used in fact both to wish a long weekend (bridge) that to express a sort of consoling closeness when an animal dies, recalling the wider legend of the “Arcaleno bridge”. In practice, a single expression and two registers of use: the festive and the consoling, both with different stories and roots.

In the common language “making the bridge” means having one more vacation day, perhaps near a weekend that will be more extensive. In this case, the metaphor of the bridge is a clear allusion to the holiday that lengthens the weekend, allowing greater rest, so the wish is the equivalent of “Happy holidays“.

If this expression sounds like a happy wish, on the other hand, in recent decades, the most extensive formula has become commonly used “buon of the rainbow bridge“How euphemism To talk about the death of a pet. In this sense, it is a reference to “Rainbow Bridge “an imaginary place where the deceased animals run happy waiting to reunite with the owner, a very widespread consoling metaphor on social networks and in condolence communications.

Therefore, if on the one hand there is thecommon wish to enjoy your time on the occasion of a few more days of vacation, on the other there is the “Arcobaleno bridge” used to take farewell, whose origin remains uncertain if not for one Anonymous poetry widespread in the twentieth century that it has established itself in the communities of animal lovers on social network.

Given its flexibility, like many others idiomatic expressions, This too has taken on different shades thanks to the use that the community has given it, and it is interesting to know the emotional ambivalence that this wish can transmit. Today it helps us to express two fundamental human needs: the pause and comfort. In two words, the desire to stop to enjoy one more day and the tenderness of those who hope that their affections cross a serene passage is enclosed. That’s why a simple “good bridge” says much more than it seems: it is a wish that tastes of travel, weekends, but also of goodbyes full of affection.