Why don’t Muslims eat pork?

The ban on consuming pork in Islam it has deep religious rootsis contained in Koran Where Allah prohibits the consumption of “dead meat, blood, pork”, making it impure and introducing the concept of Haram (prohibited) which is opposed to halal (lawful). This interdiction is reiterated in other sacred steps, highlighting the importance of this rule in Muslim practice, but it is a ban that can also be analyzed through a lens historical And scientific which offers us an additional perspective on the possible practical reasons that led to this prohibition and its consolidation over time.

Because the pig is considered impure by Muslims: health risks

One of the most accredited explanations for which the pig is considered impure and its consumption is prohibited in Islam by the Koran concerns the health risks associated with the consumption of pig meat, Especially in ancient times, when the conservation and cooking techniques were less advanced; In fact, the danger of contracted some of the Main infections related to pork It could be a pragmatic motivation to avoid pork, among the most common infections the tRichinellosiswhich causes serious gastrointestinal and muscle symptoms, with possible compromise of the nervous system; tenias And cysticercosis which, by infecting the central nervous system, can cause brain cysts and severe neurological complications; theAndsuffered and. Another factor that may have discouraged the consumption of pork Biochemical composition. This meat, in fact, is particularly rich in saturated fatwhose excessive consumption has been associated with an increase in risk of cardiovascular diseases And obesity. In addition, the pig’s meat contains histamine and other bioactive compounds, which can favor Allergic reactions And inflammatory processes in the body. Another element to consider is the presence of arachidonic acida fatty acid present in high quantities in the pig and known for its role in promoting chronic inflammatory states.

Because the pig is prohibited in Islam: the historical, environmental and symbolic context

In addition to the health aspects, the prohibition of pig meat could have historical roots And environmental: In the warm climates of the Middle East, the conservation of the meat was difficult and the risk of contamination very high. The pigbeing omnivorous, could also feed on waste and carcasses, increasing the possibility of spreading diseases: this aspect has probably made the breeding of pigs less desirable than that of other animals, such as sheep and cattle, which could be fed with grass and fodder more easily available. Also, from the point of view social And religiousthe ban on pig meat has consolidated as distinctive sign of belonging to the Muslim community and, previously, to that Jewish. In the’Antique testament In fact, there is the same prohibition, a sign that pork was already considered impure in Semitic societies. Islam, which is implanted in this context, has maintained and strengthened the prohibition as part of religious identity.

Credit: Francesco Bini



In addition, several anthropologists who have long studied i food taboos in different cultureshave come to different conclusions: Mary DouglasFor example, he interpreted the food rules of Judaism and Islam as a classification system that reflects the cosmic and social order. For Douglas, the pig represents a anomalous animal Within the animal categories established in the Bible and the Koran, and for this reason it is considered impure. Marvin Harrison the other hand, proposed a more explanation pragmatic and environmental. According to him, thepig breeding In the Middle Eastern countries it was not very advantageous From an economic and environmental point of view, since pigs compete with humans for the same food resources and need large quantities of water, scarce in those regions.

What the Koran about Pork says: the religious reasons for the ban

Scientific and historical explanations can provide elements of understanding on why pork has been prohibited in Islam, but the main motivation remains of religious nature. In Islam, the concept of Haram (prohibited) is not only linked to health, but to submission to the divine will. Although today there are methods to eliminate many of the risks associated with the consumption of pork, the prohibition persists as one of the Fundamental food rules of Islamstrengthening the sense of identity And spiritual obedience of the faithful.