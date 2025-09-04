Why is Google called that? Behind the name there is a mathematical meaning

Where the famous comes from “Google” name? How was it decided by its founders? The answer lies in the mathematics and … in a spelling error!

It was 1996 when the two founders of the site, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, began to work on their project, Backruban algorithm that was able to establish the importance of the individual web pages within the World Wide Web. The name derived from the fact that the algorithm to evaluate a site was based on the analysis of the so -called backlink, that is, those sites that refer directly to the site we are evaluating: many more are the backlink who refer to a site, the more that site can be considered important or reliable.

In the following years, the algorithm was developed and perfected to become, the search engine that we all know. But why was the name changed? The two founders were looking for something that made the idea of ​​the immense quantity of information more Which, thanks to the search engine, would have been within the hand of anyone’s hand. In short, they wanted a name that represented something great, great!

They learned of the term Googola word used to indicate the number 10100that is, a 1 followed by 100 zeros.

1 Googol = 10 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 000

And here is the perfect name for the new search engine, “Googol”. To give you an idea of ​​the unceptable vastness of this number, just know that it is a quantity 100 billion billions of times larger than the number of atoms present throughout the observable universe! The term Googol He was reached in 1940 by the American mathematician Edward Kasner and legend has it that he was suggested by his nine -year -old grandson.

The legend then wants that, at the time of the brand registration, there was a Spelling error: not knowing how to write precisely Googol, Google was written. And from this mistake, a legendary name was born!