Why is ping-pong called that? The story behind the names of sports

Many of the sports that we practice every day have names that seem simple, but which actually hide curious stories, historical origins and often forgotten anecdotes. Tennis, for example, takes its name from French exclamation “Tenz!”with whom the players warned the opponent that the ball was about to be hit. The ping-pongInstead, it owes its name to the sound of the ball that bounces on the table. Other sports recall places or people: the badminton It takes its name from the English residence Badminton House, while volleyball was initially called “MINONTETTE”to recall a similar sport practiced by the French nobility in the eighteenth century. And even the marathon He brings with him a direct link with a precise historical episode linked to the Greek city of Marathon and recalls the race of Filippide, a messenger who traveled 42 kilometers to announce the victory against the Persians. The rugbyInstead, it owes its name to the English city of Rugby.

The origin of the names of sports

Ping-pong

The name Ping-pong for table tennis, derives from onomatopoeic sound That the ball produces when it bounces on the table and on the racket. Born in England towards the end of the 19th centurythe game was initially conceived as an elegant pastime for the rainy days of the middle class Victorian club. It is argued that the first players used lucky materials: a Champagne cap as a ball, cigar boxes like clubs and books as a network. In the United States, the “Ping-Pong” brand was recorded by the company J. Jacques & Son in 1900, giving birth to the commercial term that we still all know today.

Table tennis player (Ping -Pong) in action during a game.



Badminton

The Badmintonsports of agility and lightning reflections, takes its name from Badminton Housethe sumptuous home of the Duke of Beaufort, in Gloucestershire, England, where he was officially played for the first time in 1860. The Duke, during a trip to India, was fascinated by a local game called “Polo “where players hit an object similar to a flywheel. Back home, in 1873 he introduced the game to the English officers, who was then adapted with new rules and spread throughout Europe. At the beginning it was one elite sportplayed in private courtyards and gardens, with wooden rackets And goose feathers for the flywheel.

A game of Badminton, in which the flywheel must pass over the net.



Volleyball

There volleyball was born in 1895 thanks to William G. Morganphysical education instructor at the Holyoke Ymcain Massachusetts (USA). Morgan wanted to create a physically less demanding game of basketball, invented a few years earlier by her colleague James Naismith. He called him initially Minonetteinspired both al badmintonbecause even there it was a question of passing an object on a network and both al tennis, as it recalled the service.

The name “Minonette”, however, did not convince: during a demonstration of the game, an observer pointed out that the main objective was “Volleying the ball “Meaning what “fly the ball“. From there the term was born Volleyballwhich in Italy would have been translated into “volleyball”.

Volleyball match.



Rubgy

The official date of birth of the rugby It is 1823, when, according to tradition, the student William Webb Ellis at the Rugby School, in the British town of Rugby (Warwickshire) took the ball during a football game and started running with it in hand. A gesture that would have changed the history of sport forever. Actually Ellis He never claimed the invention of the gameand the origins are still partly legendary today.

What is certain is that in the mid -19th century, rugby spreads rapidly between English schools and universities. But a clear regulation was needed, because until then it was a variant of football, with different rules depending on the school. The breaking point was the possibility of running with the ball in hand and of placate the opponent.

Among other things, the most important trophy of international rugby, the World Cupbears the name of Webb Ellis, the student who – perhaps by chance – started everything.

A plate in rugby.



Tennis

Tennis has ancient origins and a name full of curiosity. Was born in France around the XII centurywhere he was known as “Jeu de Paume” (Palma’s game), because the ball hit her hands and not with the rackets. During the service, the players shouted “Tenz!” (“Keep!”), To warn the opponent. When the game arrived in England, that word became “tennis” in the British pronunciationand from there spread in the rest of the world.

In 1873 the major Walter Clopon Wingfield codified the Lawn Tennisplayed on the grass, and patented him as “spharistike”. The complicated name was not lucky, but the rules yes: in 1877 the first tournament was played Wimbledonthe oldest and most prestigious in the world.

An exchange during a tennis match



Marathon

The word marathon comes from the Greek city of Marathonon the coast ofTica. According to tradition, in 490 BC an Athenian messenger, called Philippidran from there to Athens – about 40 km – To announce the victory against the Persians. After shouting “We won!”the runner would have fallen dead from the effort.

When in the 1896 the first took place Modern OlympicsIn Athens, it was decided to introduce a race that would recall that legendary company. The initial distance was variable, but was definitively fixed to 42,195 km During the 1908 London Olympics. Why is that distance? Because the route was stretched to allow the race to start from Windsor Castle and end in front of the royal stage at the Olympic stadium.