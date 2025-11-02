Why many carry the “crazy chestnut” in their pocket: origins of the legend against autumn ailments

On the left a “crazy chestnut”, fruit of the horse chestnut and toxic to humans. On the right a common chestnut, fruit of the chestnut tree and edible. Image generated with AI.



The custom of keeping one in your pocket chestnut said “crazy” to protect oneself from seasonal ailments, originates from Renaissance folklore, but It has no scientific basis. In ancient times, in fact, matte chestnuts were used for look after horsesand this led to the belief that they also had beneficial properties for humans, as supported by collections of nineteenth-century studies on popular customs in Italy and Europe. In reality, “crazy chestnuts” are the fruit of the horse chestnut (and not the chestnut), an ornamental tree that is inedible and toxic to humans: for this reason they are harmful to humanseven if popular tradition continues to consider them as protection from seasonal ailments and colds.

The origin of the popular belief of the “crazy chestnut” in Italy

The legend of the crazy chestnut arises from popular folklore, which attributed to the horse chestnut healing properties for horses. The name of the plant, which spread to Europe in 1500 thanks to the trade routes of the Balkans and Asia Minor, still retains this origin today: hipposhorse, and chestnutchestnut. THE horse chestnut seedsIn fact, they were used to treat swelling in the legs of horses, which at the time were essential for humans because they were used as the main means of transport, to improve their circulation, as well as to reduce their coughing.

This is probably where the association of the crazy chestnut as a remedy against seasonal ailments, colds and joint pain arose, a tradition that continued throughout the nineteenth century and has come down to us as a true popular legend. Giuseppe Pitrè, doctor and great scholar of European popular traditions of the 19th century, in his volume “Habits, customs, beliefs and prejudices of the Sicilian people” (1870) recounts the custom of carrying “crazy chestnuts” with them as natural amulets against colds and rheumatismlike walnuts, cloves of garlic or smooth stones, not only in Sicily but in other Italian regions. The elders recommended that children keep one in their pockets and often chestnuts they were also inserted into pillows and mattresses. In some areas of the peninsula, even, they were blessed on All Saints’ Dayimmediately after the celebration, thus consolidating their protective and symbolic role.

The crazy chestnut in the legends of Northern Europe

The idea that “the crazy chestnut” protected from the cold was not only widespread in Italy but also in the rest ofEurope. Jacob Grimmone of the two famous ones Brothers Grimm known for having collected and transcribed fairy tales such as Snow White, in his study of German mythology”Deutsche Mythologie” (1835) mentions the belief that the Rosskastaniethe red chestnut, would protect against Kältegeistthe spirit of the cold. Comparing this date with the publication of Pitrè’s volume, we can hypothesize that the idea of ​​the healing properties of the crazy chestnut originated in Northern Europe, and then spread and arrived in Italy through folk tales and traditions.

The origin of the German legend seems to date back, once again, toveterinary use of the chestnut to treat horses, and also in France the plant is called châtaigne de cheval (horse chestnut). According to the English “Woodland Trust”, “the markings on the stem of the leaves resemble a horseshoe (…) chestnuts were ground and given to horses to relieve coughs”. These details also suggest to us why, probably, the association between chestnuts and horses was born in Nordic folklore: the observation of the signs on the leaves reminded men the iron on the hooves of animals.

Credit: Valerio Carnevali, CC BY–SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons



The crazy chestnut today: how to distinguish them from real chestnuts

The custom of put a crazy chestnut in your pocket and preserving it as a remedy against the cold is affectionately maintained today, but it is a tradition without scientific basis. The horse chestnut is very widespread in our parks and in our cities, as well as in many wooded and countryside areas and, to distinguish “bad chestnuts” from the good ones, it is necessary to first observe the shell that contains it: the fruit of the horse chestnut has sparse and rounded thornswhich do not sting, while that of the chestnut, fruit of the chestnut tree, is thick and pungent. The first is shiny and roundedthe second is more opaque and irregular.

Today we know that horse chestnut seedsappropriately treated, actually have draining properties – and here the ancient intuition is confirmed – but this has nothing to do with the chestnut fruit itself. Indeed, it has been widely demonstrated that these fruits are toxic to humansand if ingested they can cause serious kidney and liver problems.