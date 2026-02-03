Why putting wax on your skis and snowboards is important: what it is for, when to use it and how

Some of you will have heard of at least once wax in the skiing sector and with the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics approaching, we could hear about it even more. Wax is a substance that is applied under skis for change the way your skis glide on snow. At a chemical level, we are talking about a set of molecules very similar to those present in waxes: for the most part hydrocarbons (chemical compounds containing only carbon and hydrogen atoms) with any additives to improve the “performance” of the final substance. The main objective is reduce frictionthat is, the resistance that is created when the ski moves on the snow, so as to slide more easily and with less effort. Sometimes, in disciplines such as classic cross-country skiing, a wax is also used helps grip for pushingbut the basic aim is always the same: better manage the contact between skis and snow.

What is ski wax used for and what happens if you don’t use it

When a ski touches the snow, a perfectly smooth contact does not occur. Snow, in fact, is nothing more than a collection of ice crystalssmall and sharp (some are beautiful!): the pressure and movement of the ski generate heatdue both to deformation of the crystals both to friction, generating a microscopic layer of water under the ski. This aqueous film can help slip if it is very thin, but it can also make the ski “stick” to the snow if it becomes too thick. The wax is really useful for manage this contactreducing friction, as if it were “pushing” away excess water, and making the surface on which to pass more “slippery” (in the more classic case of downhill skis/snowboards).

In addition to hydrocarbons of a waxy nature, fluorinated chemical compounds are often added to the wax, molecules containing many fluorine atoms (an element of the periodic table such as hydrogen and carbon). Their presence allows an even higher level of hydrophobicity to be achieved, allowing ideal slip to be achieved. However, recent studies have shown that exposure to these compounds can have adverse health effects (for example on the lungs, liver, immune system) and on the environment. In this regard, many organizations are mobilizing to limit or completely ban the use of fluorinated waxes, seeking safer alternatives, at the expense of a truly amazing skiing performance.

There are two types of wax: sliding and gripping

Given the different dynamics of some snow sports, such as cross-country skiing compared to traditional descents on snow-covered slopes, they exist two different types of waxwith a slightly different chemistry.

Glide wax

This type of wax is the best known, the substance that makes the skis slide better. It is applied under the ski and is used to reduce resistance (friction) when sliding on snow. From a chemical point of view, it is mainly composed of long-chain hydrocarbonsmolecules very similar to those of candle waxes with two fundamental characteristics:

I am hydrophobic (they don’t like water): this helps to “manage” slipping and precisely because they repel the water (therefore the snow) they manage to reduce friction with the slope;

(they don’t like water): this helps to “manage” slipping and precisely because they repel the water (therefore the snow) they manage to reduce friction with the slope; they form one continuous and smooth layer on the base of the ski, compensating for the irregularity of the lower surface of the ski or snowboard which would slow down the descent.

In simple terms, the molecules of the sliding wax act as a “lubricant” between the skis and the snow, actually facilitating the descent.

Historic wax bottles used by the US Army. Credit: Daderot, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons



Grip wax

In other snow disciplines, such as classic cross-country skiing, the dynamics of the movement changes significantly. You no longer need a “lubricated” surface, otherwise at the first difference in altitude you would inevitably slide backwards without the possibility of moving forward. It is for this reason that the wax, in this case, is formulated differently; we always talk about molecules of a “waxy” nature, but with different properties. In short, this type of wax is deliberately made less “smooth”: paradoxicallyunlike sliding wax, this time it comes increased friction and decreased the lubricating effect, precisely to allow cross-country skis to function well in a different context. Thanks to these different properties, grip wax also manages to give the push needed to proceed forward to those who practice this other type of discipline, avoiding an involuntary slip backwards, which in fact is counterproductive.