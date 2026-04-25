Why Russia insults Giorgia Meloni (and why Trump also has something to do with it)

Culture

Why Russia insults Giorgia Meloni (and why Trump also has something to do with it)

Why Russia insults Giorgia Meloni (and why Trump also has something to do with it)

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2026, the “Doyenne” of cycling returns on 26 April: Pogacar has her in its sights
Why Russia insults Giorgia Meloni (and why Trump also has something to do with it)
The 100 billion ghost city: the causes of the failure of Forest City in Malaysia