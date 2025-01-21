There is no peace for The Expanse, the science fiction TV series based on the literary saga by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck under the pseudonym James SA Corey. After being canceled by the broadcaster that launched it, Syfy, it was revived by Prime Video which had brought it (not exactly easily) to the finale, but three years after its conclusion the TV series is about to be removed from the Prime Video catalog.

Why The Expanse is being removed from Prime Video

The appearance of The Expanse among the titles expiring in the next 30 days on Amazon’s streaming platform dates back to mid-January, so it is likely that The Expanse will be canceled from the Prime catalog in mid-February.

At the moment it is not possible to know if only the first three seasons will be removed, those produced by Syfy, or even the three created by Amazon studios after Jeff Bezos’ personal intervention to save a series taken from his favorite science fiction saga.

In the first case, it would be an economic logic – to save the money from the rights paid to Syfy – which however would deprive the public of the possibility of seeing the complete series: no harm for those who have already seen it, irreparable damage for those who haven’t. ‘has ever started.

If, however, it were removed entirely from Prime’s catalogue, it would be the tombstone for a series which, between cancellations, dismissals of actors due to accusations of harassment and botched endings, has perhaps had more difficulties than successes.