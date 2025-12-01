Why the nativity scene is called that and where the tradition was born: origin and evolution over time

The tradition of representing the nativity with drawings and paintings was born with the spread of Christianity already in the first years after the death of Christ. The creche (from Latin praesaepewhich means “manger” or “enclosure”) as we know it today – that is, a plastic representation of the nativity of Jesus set up during the Christmas period – was born in Greccio (province of Rieti) centuries ago, precisely in 1223and it was a living nativity scene. Even more incredible is to discover that the idea for this representation was Saint Francis of Assisiwho in that way wanted to make the faithful relive the birth of Jesus.

The first modern sculptural nativity scene with figurineshowever, dates back to 1291, when Pope Nicholas IV commissioned the famous Florentine sculptor Arnolfo di Cambiowho sculpted them in marble. But it was above all thanks toNeapolitan art — particularly dedicated to the creation of figurines — if the nativity scene has become a traditional Christmas custom in Italy and in all Catholic countries.

The nativity scene in ancient times: origin and meaning

The first representations of the nativity, in which we see Baby Jesus placed in the manger near the ox and the donkey (from the apocryphal Gospel of Matthew, according to which the two animals would have been present at the birth of Christ), date back to Roman times, here in Italy.

In these years, the first Christians, based on the testimonies of the Gospels which told of the birth of the child in Bethlehem, painted these scenes on the rocky walls of the catacombs, to keep the tradition alive even at the time of persecution. It was precisely in this way that Saint Francis came up with the idea of ​​depicting the nativity scene. It must be said, however, that the figures of the Madonna, Joseph and the Three Kings were added only later, to expand the scene and pass on the narrative of the nativity reported in the scriptures.

The living nativity scene of Saint Francis and the first nativity scene with figurines

The nativity scene sculpted by Arnolfo di Cambio – Credits: Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, Rome



The nativity scene as we know it today, as a large, varied and complete setup, with traditional figures and symbols that recall the historical context of the time, was born in 1223 thanks to Saint Francis of Assisi who – after asking for authorization from Pope Honorius III – created a living nativity scenewith real figures, a Greccioin Lazio. In the nativity scene of Saint Francis, the Holy Family was not yet present, but was introduced later: the center of everything was the Child Jesus and the condition of poverty, and at the same time of greatness, in which he came into the world.

It was precisely thanks to the initiative of Saint Francis that the custom of representing the nativity in different forms began to spread, so much so that in 1291, Pope Nicholas IV commissioned the famous Florentine architect and sculptor Arnolfo di Cambio to create a nativity scene made up of marble figurines. This nativity scene, made of precious Carrara marble, is still preserved today Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome. The Madonna was also represented here, to which, in 1500, Joseph and the Three Kings were also added: this is because thanks to the spread of Catholic worship and the study of ancient texts, the figures of the nativity scene were evolving.

In the Baroque era the representation of the nativity scene underwent an evolution, finding particular expression in theNeapolitan artwhich included scenes of daily life and meticulous settings. The interest in the miniature and due to the refinement of the Neapolitan artisans it allowed a wide diffusion of the nativity scene even outside the borders of our country (especially thanks to the Jesuits), becoming one of the main Christmas traditions in many countries around the world.

The nativity scene in the world: in which countries is it represented?

Beyond Italy, the nativity scene is a tradition in many Countries of Catholic Christian worshipbut not only. In most of Europe the nativity scene is widespread even if, generally, Protestants do not set it up. Among the countries where representation is most felt, there are certainly the France, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary.

The art of the nativity scene is also very popular in Latin America: Argentina and Peru, for example, are very linked to nativity art, as are Mexico and Brazil.

Example of a typical Latin American nativity scene



In general, the representation of the nativity scene is widespread almost everywhere in the world, precisely to honor the event in which “the Word became flesh and came to live among us” (from the Gospel of John 1.14).