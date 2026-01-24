Why the Russia-US-Ukraine trilateral meeting is held in the UAE

After almost four years since the start of the war Russia-UkraineYesterday January 23 the first meeting was held trilateral between Russia, the United States and Ukraine ad Abu Dhabiin the United Arab Emirates, to try to find a diplomatic agreement for the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine. The focus of the meeting also concerns the issue of security and stability ofUkraine post-conflict in the event of a permanent ceasefire with Russia, and above all the question of disputed territoriesespecially the Donbass region. Negotiations are taking place in Abu Dhabi, USA United Arab Emiratesa country that is taking on an increasingly central role among the Gulf countries such as international mediator.

Because the trilateral is taking place in the United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has played the role of mediator for numerous international negotiations in the past as well, as between India and Pakistanand also for international conferences such as COP28 of 2023. There are various factors to consider to understand why they are chosen as a place of diplomatic agreements and international negotiations.

This is for various reasons. First of all, for the strategically balanced position of cooperation with both Russia and the USA. In fact, if on the one hand the United Arab Emirates maintain solid relations with the United States, on the other they are also strengthening ties with Russia, offering themselves as a neutral place in which international negotiations can be held.

Another element to take into consideration is that the United Arab Emirates is a growing economic power and strong from an energy point of view, with an economy based on resources such as gas and oil, therefore they have a strong will to maintain regional stability and solid relations with alliances outside the Gulf countries, especially in a context of major conflicts and instability from a geopolitical point of view.

Furthermore the geographic locationtogether with advanced infrastructures and technologies create a favorable context for diplomatic agreements. The United Arab Emirates, together with other Gulf countries, are also strengthening their ties with the China and they are establishing themselves as international technological powersincluding in the field of artificial intelligence, which for superpowers like the United States is also crucial for issues related to national security.

The highlights of the negotiations in Abu Dhabi

One of the issues in the ongoing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine concerns the control of the territories ofEastern Ukraine, in particular the Donbass. In fact, Russia claims entire control over the regions of Donetsk And Lugansk, and in particular on areas such as Slovyansk And Kramatorskstill under Ukrainian control.

Map of territories disputed between Russia and Ukraine, 2022.



The United States participates in the Abu Dhabi trilateral Steve Witkoff And Jared Kushner and the secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll. On the Ukrainian side Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanovthe diplomatic advisor Serhii Kyslytsia and the Chief of the Ukrainian Military General Staff Andrii Hnatov. Russia sent Kirill Dmitriev and the head of military intelligence, Admiral Igor Kostyukov. This also makes clear the desire to underline the military and defense strength as well as the political one.

Another important point in the negotiations, in addition to Donbass, is the Russian demand for Ukraine to give up its ambition to join NATO and refuse any presence of NATO troops on Ukrainian soil also following a peace agreement.

The results of the first day of negotiations

The first day of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine did not lead to the signing of an agreement. There initial draft was not well received by Kiev as it was considered unbalanced towards the Russian counterpart who then rejected subsequent drafts. The crux remains the territorial question.

Meanwhile the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared that he had agreed with the US President Donald Trump a new supply of the air defense system Patriotwith PAC-3 missiles. Meanwhile, the European Commission also announced an announcement on the future of Ukraine reconstruction planfrom the title Roadmap to prosperity: a vision for Ukraine 2040which includes an investment plan of 800 billion dollars in 10 years, between public and private capital, after reaching a peace agreement.