Why was the New York flight – Delhi was hijacked on Fiumicino for a bomb alarm?

The Boeing 787 flight AA292Z ofAmerican Airlines who transported 199 people from New York to Delhiin India, was diverted yesterday to Fiumicino For a possible bomb alarm which, however, returned since the checks at the airport gave a negative result and no explosive device has been identified inside the aircraft.

Specifically, Delhi airport would have been warned by a anonymous email of a possible bomb inside the aircraft. The plane, which in the meantime had already reached the Caspian Sea, was then sent back to Fiumicino, where two Eurofighter ofAir Force They escorted the vehicle to the airport with landing at around 5.30 pm. Firefighters, cinephile units and bomb squads inspected the aircraft, but it was soon realized that the report of the bomb was false. Of the 199 Passengers some on board some have been housed in hotel (if you have a visa to enter the Schengen area) while others inside Airport itself. The flight was therefore reprogrammed for the next day, despite the great inconveniences for passengers and staff.

But because it was decided to make the plane go back to the Pista 1 airport of Fiumicino? In fact, near the Caspian Sea it would have been possible to run a landing a Dubai or Istanbul. As we see from the image below, return to Italy has led to a deviation that is anything but negligible of about 3 hours.

The first thing to keep in mind is that the authorities have not yet issued official statements on the matter. However, we can assume that the threat has not been considered so urgent to land the vehicle in any airport, but the Leonardo da Vinci of Fiumicino because of the high specialization of the departments involved in the management of the possible emergency, from bombers to the dog groupspassing through military and firefighters.