There Chinese writing traditional stands out for its style vertical writingin columns from top to bottom. This practice, which may appear unusual for those accustomed to horizontal writing, has its roots in history, culture and the materials used by the Chinese over the centuries. In short, its invention is attributed to a legendary Chinese minister, such Cang Jiealthough it probably depended on thepractical use of supports such as bones and bamboo and by questions of comfort. The vertical arrangement, consolidated with the advent of paper and the evolution of calligraphy in the Tang and Song dynasties, thus responded to aesthetic and functional needs. Today horizontal writing is dominant, but the vertical format remains a symbol of tradition.

Historical origins of Chinese writing

Legend has it that Chinese characters were created by Cang Jiea minister of the Yellow Emperor, circa 2750 BC This man, imaginatively described as having four eyes and double pupils, would have possessed the ability to see and interpret the mysteries of heaven and earth. Regarding the history of Chinese signs, it is said that Cang Jie discovered the sinogramswhich are the characters of Chinese writing, observing animal behaviors. After noticing how hunters followed their prey through footprints left on the ground, Cang Jie developed a writing system in which each concept was represented by an easily recognizable image.

Legends aside, the first examples of structured Chinese writing date back to Shang dynasty (circa 1600-1046 BC). The first supports used, such as the oracle bones hey turtle shells, they were small in size and required a vertical arrangement to facilitate reading. The arrangement of the characters in vertical columns, however, responded not only to a question of practicality, but also to an aesthetic approach that characterized Chinese culture.

During the Zhou dynasty (1046-256 BC), Chinese writing began to evolve and with it writing techniques. The lyrics were generally engraved on bamboo, wood or silk, supports that lent themselves well to a portrait orientation, as the supports could be rolled out horizontally.

The invention of paperwhich occurred during the Han dynasty (206 BC – 220 AD), further consolidated the use of vertical writing. Paper, lighter and more manageable than previous materials, allowed for better space management. Although horizontal writing began to gain ground, the tradition of vertical writing remained rooted in Chinese culture. Historical texts, literary works and official documents continued to be written vertically, creating a continuity that has spanned centuries.

Furthermore, during the Tang dynasties (618-907) e Song (960-1279), calligraphy reached a high degree of refinement. Considered an art, it required great skill and precise control of the brush, which made the vertical format advantageous for calligraphers.

The advantages of top-down writing and writing in modern Chinese

From a practical point of view, writing vertically has advantages. The layout of the characters allows for better use of space on narrower pages, making it easier to organize information. Additionally, the hand movement from top to bottom can feel more natural, especially for experienced calligraphers.

The modern Chinese it is written horizontally, from left to right, thus following the same pattern as Western languages. In the past, it was more common to use vertical writing from right to left, as can be found in many ancient books, but today it is no longer adopted in everyday writing.