Why we remember negative experiences more easily: what is negativity bias

Is called negativity biasor negativity biasand it is the tendency of our brain to attribute a greater significance to negative experiences or eventscompared to the positive ones. For the same frequency or value, what is negative tends to affect us moreto remain imprinted for longer and to have a greater influence on the way we think, feel and act. It is the reason why we remember criticism more easily than compliments, a failure compared to many successes, a strong argument compared to numerous peaceful moments spent with a person.

Negative experiences seem to leave a deeper imprintas if the brain registered them more forcefully. This inclination is not casual, nor pathological in itself. On the contrary, it has very ancient roots and responds to one adaptive function: protect the individual. Our brain tends to give priority to everything that can represent a loss, a threat or a danger, activating with greater intensity precisely to prevent that experience from happening again. In other words, it is as if our mind were telling us: “Remember this negative event well, because next time you could avoid it.” The problem arises when this mechanism, created to protect us, becomes excessive and disabling: negativity bias can lead us to overestimate risks and underestimate opportunitiesto block us in the face of choices and to negatively influence the image we have of ourselves and the world.

What is negativity bias and why does it exist

From an evolutionary perspective, negativity bias makes perfect sense. Our ancestors lived in hostile, unpredictable and potentially dangerous environments. In that context, remembering what might threaten survival was much more important than remembering what was pleasant. Knowing that a certain animal was aggressive, that a certain plant was poisonous, or that a specific place held risks dramatically increased the chances of survival. Forgetting a positive experience, such as a quiet day or a large meal, had minimal consequences. Forgetting a danger could be fatal. For this reason the human brain has evolved to:

identify threats more quickly,

react more intensely to negative stimuli,

retain unpleasant memories for longer.

To understand how powerful this evolutionary basis is, let’s try to think to our taste buds: they respond to sweet, salty, sour and bitter stimuli. Most people can detect sweetness in about one part in 200, salty in one part in 400, sour in one in 130,000, and bitter in one in 2,000,000. This means that a given amount of a negative or threat-related taste stimulus (for example, most poisons taste bitter) activates a stronger affective response than the same amount of a positive gustatory stimulus (for example, dessert).

Likewise, today too our brain remains wired to react to danger first than pleasure and becomes more active to ensure that this can remain more imprinted on us. A criticism, a rejection, a failure or a painful relationship are treated, on an emotional level, as alarm signals. This explains why negative experiences continue to have a disproportionate impact compared to positive ones.

Evil is stronger than good

One of the most relevant scientific contributions on the topic of negativity bias is the article Bad is better than good (2001), written by social psychologists Roy F. Baumeister, E. Bratslavsky, C. Finkenauer, and K. Vohs. In this work, the authors explain how in almost all areas of life, “an individual’s negative traits have more weight than his positive traits and, even when they are equal in terms of number and value, they shape our judgment in a completely unbalanced way.” In other words, even when good and evil are equivalent in quantity or value, their psychological effect is not. For example:

losing a sum of money has a greater emotional impact than the joy of earning the same sum;

receiving criticism affects more deeply than receiving a compliment;

one negative event in a relationship can affect it more than many positive moments.

According to scholars, good can prevail over evil only thanks to the superior strength of numbers: Many positive events can outweigh the psychological effects of a single negative event. When equal measures of good and bad are present, however, the psychological effects of the negative ones outweigh those of the positive ones.

The authors of Bad is stronger than good show you how the principle according to which evil is stronger than good emerges in numerous aspects of psychological life. Through the review of various studies, they highlight how negative events have a greater impact than positive ones in specific aspects. To name a few:

Memory: the negative is remembered more . Regarding memory, numerous studies reported by psychologists show that people tend to remember negative events more easily than positive ones. This applies not only to autobiographical memory (recalling salient past events), but also for the short-term memory . In some experiments, for example, participants were presented with a list of words with different emotional valence: the results indicate that words with a negative connotation were remembered more frequently than those with a positive connotation. The authors themselves point out that the studies are not without limitations, but underline a crucial aspect: there is no solid evidence showing the opposite, i.e. a superiority of the positive over the negative in memory. This suggests that negative events enjoy a systematic advantage in the information encoding and retrieval process. In other words, what is negative tends to stick more easily in the memory .

. Regarding memory, numerous studies reported by psychologists show that people tend to remember negative events more easily than positive ones. This applies not only to (recalling salient past events), but also for the . In some experiments, for example, participants were presented with a list of words with different emotional valence: the results indicate that words with a negative connotation were remembered more frequently than those with a positive connotation. The authors themselves point out that the studies are not without limitations, but underline a crucial aspect: there is no solid evidence showing the opposite, i.e. a superiority of the positive over the negative in memory. This suggests that negative events enjoy a systematic advantage in the information encoding and retrieval process. In other words, . Emotions: the negative is more intense and lasting . Another area analyzed in the article concerns emotions. The authors note that they exist many more words to describe negative emotions compared to the positive ones, as they exist many more strategies to avoid negative emotional states than to induce positive emotions. Furthermore, negative emotions seem to have a stronger and more persistent psychological impact. When people are asked to recall recent emotionally significant events, most tend to report negative events, even if they acknowledge having had positive experiences during the same period. This indicates that experiences associated with negative emotions are more salient, more accessible, and more influential over time than positive ones. Unpleasant emotions not only make themselves felt more, but also leave a more lasting trace.

. Another area analyzed in the article concerns emotions. The authors note that they exist compared to the positive ones, as they exist than to induce positive emotions. Furthermore, negative emotions seem to have a stronger and more persistent psychological impact. When people are asked to recall recent emotionally significant events, most tend to report negative events, even if they acknowledge having had positive experiences during the same period. This indicates that experiences associated with negative emotions are more salient, more accessible, and more influential over time than positive ones. Unpleasant emotions not only make themselves felt more, but also leave a more lasting trace. Learning: you learn more from mistakes than from successes. The authors analyze the role of negativity bias in learning processes. Several studies show that children learn more quickly following punishment for incorrect answers than from reinforcement for correct answers. These findings suggest that learning and conditioning are more strongly influenced by negative events than by positive events, even when the objective “amount” of good and bad is the same. People therefore seem predisposed to learn the consequences associated with negative experiences more quickly, probably because, from an evolutionary point of view, recognizing and avoiding mistakes was fundamental for survival.

The authors analyze the role of negativity bias in learning processes. Several studies show that children learn more quickly following punishment for incorrect answers than from reinforcement for correct answers. These findings suggest that learning and conditioning are more strongly influenced by negative events than by positive events, even when the objective “amount” of good and bad is the same. People therefore seem predisposed to learn the consequences associated with negative experiences more quickly, probably because, from an evolutionary point of view, recognizing and avoiding mistakes was fundamental for survival. Couple relationships: the negative weighs more than the positive . An important implication of the negativity bias concerns couple relationships. The authors point out that increasing positive behaviors in a relationship does not have the same impact as reducing negative ones . In one study cited, couples were filmed during their interactions. The researchers noticed that emotional and communicative reciprocity was more intense during arguments than during moments of positive and affectionate exchange. In other words, negative exchanges were more powerful and influential in determining relationship quality. This means that a single negative behavior can undermine a relationship much more than several positive behaviors can improve it. Even in this area, in short, the weight of the negative is disproportionate to that of the positive.

. An important implication of the negativity bias concerns couple relationships. The authors point out that . In one study cited, couples were filmed during their interactions. The researchers noticed that emotional and communicative reciprocity was more intense during arguments than during moments of positive and affectionate exchange. In other words, negative exchanges were more powerful and influential in determining relationship quality. This means that a single negative behavior can undermine a relationship much more than several positive behaviors can improve it. Even in this area, in short, the weight of the negative is disproportionate to that of the positive. Stereotypes and reputation: the negative is harder to erase. Negative information is also more powerful than positive information in forming judgments about others. In particular, the more unfavorable a trait is, the lower the number of examples needed to confirm it and the higher the number of cases required to disprove it. In other words, Bad reputations are easy to acquire but hard to losewhile the opposite is true for good reputations. Once a negative characteristic becomes part of a stereotype, it tends to be resistant to change, because it takes numerous observations to challenge it.

Baumeister and colleagues also extend this reflection to other areas, such as neurological processes, social relationships and child development, arriving at a clear and unambiguous conclusion: evil exerts a stronger influence than good on the psychological state of human beings. This does not mean that the good has no value, but that many positive events are needed to counteract a negative wind. Our brain, shaped by evolution, continues to prioritize what can harm us, even when the danger is no longer real but symbolic.