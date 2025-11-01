Why we should (really) bring back kids' TV

Culture

Why we should (really) bring back kids’ TV

Why we should (really) bring back kids’ TV

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Why we should (really) bring back kids’ TV
In Norway there are only 28: what are the stavkirker, the medieval wooden churches
The key mechanism for axolotl limb regeneration discovered: here’s how it happens