Why you wear red underwear on New Year’s Eve: all the traditions in Italy and around the world

There evening of December 31st the script usually provides the lentils on the fire, a table set to greet the passing year, a toasts at midnight and often a red garment. All this constitutes a social ritual for bring luck ahead of the new year.

Behind this apparently superficial habit, however, lies a complex world of symbols, beliefs and rites that cross different eras and cultures linked to the color red and the meanings that have been attributed to it over the centuries.

Symbolism of the color red: origin and meaning

Over the centuries and across different civilizations, the color red has taken on a strong symbolic meaning. In the’ancient Greece this pigment was linked to blood and fire; while the ancient Egyptians – considered extremely skilled in dyeing techniques – attributed to red a connotation dual: on the one hand it symbolized life, strength and energy, while on the other it symbolized death, violence and destruction.

To better understand today’s tradition of wearing red underwear a New Year’showever, it is necessary to know the customs ofancient Romewhich are probably the closest to us. In Roman times red was considered an apotropaic colorthat is, capable of warding off evil and protecting from negative influences, and its different shades took on specific meanings. It was mostly the color of victorywhich colored the cloaks worn by triumphant generals after military campaigns.

Afterwards, get dressed entirely purple (a precious variant of red dye) became the exclusive prerogative of the aristocracy and the emperor. Amulets and fabrics of this color were used as forms of symbolic and superstitious protection. In this context, the figure of the priest takes on a central role, also dressed in a toga with purple stripes, charged with practicing thebest wishesor the observation of bird flight to interpret divine signals and draw omens about the future. Even today, in fact, “wish you well” retains the original meaning of formulating a positive prediction against uncertainty, through a language born as a tool for interpreting destiny.

Finally, a further value attributed to red was the linked one to blood and lifeunderstood not as elements of violence but as lifeblood and family continuity, a meaning shared by many distant cultures, from Africa to Asia. This is where the link between the red and concepts like fortune, prosperity And rebirth. It is therefore understandable the desire to wear it in the moment of transition par excellence, that between one year and the next, as a symbolic gesture of protection against misfortunes and good omen towards the unknown that will come.

Italian New Year’s superstitions: from lentils to cotechino

Next to the red underwear, the Italian New Year it is full of others food rites and apotropaic gestures which recall the idea of ​​fortuitous prosperity. The famous ones lentilsconsumed at the stroke of midnight, are associated with money both for their shape similar to coins and for a very ancient metaphor, which connects them to material abundance and nourishment. While the cotechino or it trotterwhich often accompanies them, are rich and caloric foods, which communicate the hope of prosperity And satiety for the new year. However, the custom is regional break bottles or objects for good omen, while kissing at midnight it becomes a symbolic wish for stability and emotional continuity with the other person.

These are practices which, despite having partly lost their openly superstitious and magical dimension, continue to function as shared social rituals. Their persistence demonstrates how much these gestures still influence the way New Year’s Eve is experienced, to the point that their absence could be perceived as the breaking of a shared code, supported by centuries of implicit meanings.

Some New Year’s traditions around the world

Obviously, New Year’s rituals aren’t just about Italy. In Spain and in many countriesLatin Americaat the stroke of midnight they are eaten twelve grapesone for each chime of the clock, as a wish for each month of the year.

In Brazilespecially in coastal areas, is traditional jump seven waves by the sea, a gesture linked to purification and renewal.

In Denmark it’s usual break plates in front of the doors of friends and relatives as a sign of affection, bringing good luck to those who receive the pieces.

Or again, in Japan the ritual of joya no kane involves Buddhist temples ringing 108 bell tollsone for each negative desire to free yourself from before the start of the new year.

Despite their diversity, these customs share the same function: that of transform the passage of time into a symbolic event that can be influenced through ritual. Wearing red underwear, eating particular foods or making superstitious gestures respond to the human need to give shape and meaning to the uncertainty of the future. New Year’s Eve, as the beginning of the new year, is the perfect celebration to concentrate beliefs and rituals in a countdown towards what is to come.