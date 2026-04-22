It’s only been a few days since the second season of “Beef” debuted on Netflix. The anthology series created by Lee Sung Jin, in fact, returned with a second chapter on April 16, 2026 after the success of its first season which led this title to win 6 Emmys.

A new story (two couples belonging to different generations compared on the topic of marriage and long-standing relationships) and a new cast (Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan) for “Beef 2” which, however, has confirmed itself as one of the best Netflix series of the moment and certainly one of the best of 2026.

But will “Beef” have a third season? Here’s what we know so far.

Will Beef 3 be there? What we know so far

We remind those who don’t know that “Beef” was created to be a limited miniseries, that is, a title designed to end with its first season. This decision, however, changed during the course of the work, especially after the enormous success of the first chapter of the series which transformed “Beef” into an anthology story, currently made up of two chapters.

But will there be “Beef 3”? Series creator Lee Sung Jin told Rolling Stone in April 2023 that he had a plan to extend the series to at least three seasons.

«I wanted it to have a conclusive tone – he said about the first season of “Beef”, just in case, but I have a lot of ideas to take this story forward. “I have a really big general idea that I can’t reveal yet, but at the moment I have three seasons in mind”.

In April 2026, however, in an interview with Hollywood Elite he admitted that he was “fully satisfied that this second season of “Beef” is the last”, and then added: “But I always try to stay open to new possibilities”. So there could be a third chapter. We just have to wait for official confirmation from Netflix, but everything will depend on the results of this new chapter.

The best Netflix series of 2026, so far

Beef 3: the plot

The first season of “Beef” was dedicated to the theme of repressed anger and how this influences relationships between people, the second, however, talked about the lights and shadows of marriage by telling the story of two couples belonging to different generations. But in both cases there has always been a common denominator: the theme of the clash that gives the series its name. What will happen in “Beef 3”? It will certainly tell of a clash, but what kind, however, we just have to find out.

Beef 2: the review

Beef 3: the cast

The cast of “Beef 3”, in the event that the series is renewed for a third chapter, will be completely different from that of the previous seasons of the series as this is an anthology title. So we just have to wait for Netflix to reveal who will be in the new season of the series.

Beef 3: when it comes out on Netflix

The third season of “Beef”, if it were to be reconfirmed, could debut on Netflix in 2027.