Will Running Point 3 be there? What we know so far

Running Point, the comedy series starring Kate Hudson has just returned to Netflix with its second season. 10 new episodes that continue the story of Isla Gordon’s (Hudson) life as head of Los Angeles’ premier basketball team: the Los Angeles Waves. A great success for Netflix which is preparing to do great numbers this time too. But will “Running Poin 3” happen? Here’s what we know so far.

Running Point 2: the review

Will Running Point 3 be there?

Will Running Point 3 be there? Almost certainly yes even if we have to wait for the official announcement from Netflix. When the first season of this series made its debut last February 2025 it was such a success that the streaming platform immediately renewed it. And since its second chapter is as valid as the first, we expect an early renewal this time too. But as always everything is in the hands of the public.

Running Point 2: how does it end?

SPOILER WARNING!

Let’s start from the end of the second season. Isla and Jay are together after she left her boyfriend Lev the day before the wedding. Now, however, the two have decided to put their relationship on hold due to the playoff challenge of their teams: the Los Angeles Waves and Chicago. Cam is doing everything he can to get back in charge of the family business and overthrow Isla but his brothers decide to side with Isla and help her.

During the match for the victory of the payoffs the Los Angeles Waves team will prevail by winning the tournament. But what happens next will be shocking. Cam, together with the toilet man, who had been a sponsor of the Los Angeles Waves, and Jay, the former coach of the Waves and also Isla’s ex-boyfriend, will team up to create a new basketball team: Los Angeles Industries, betraying the Gordons and becoming their rivals in the city.

Running Point 3: the plot (hypothetical)

The story will certainly pick up from the new basketball team created by Cam Gordon and Jay which will, without a doubt, clash in the championship with the Los Angeles Waves. There will be new dynamics in the relationship between Isla and her ex-boyfriend Jay who cheated on her by becoming a partner of her brother Cam and Isla will have to try to carry on her role as president of the Waves while maintaining a balance between work where everything is going swimmingly and private life, a real disaster. But we’ll find out everything in due time.

Running Point 3: when does it come out?

“Running Point 3” could be released on Netflix as early as 2027.