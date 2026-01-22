Will The Beauty 2 be there? Everything we know so far

“The Beauty”, Ryan Murphy’s new thriller series about an obsession with beauty has just made its debut on Disney+ with the first three episodes – of a total of 11 that will be distributed weekly. A series that has already become a phenomenon, a mix of different genres from splatter to science fiction to horror and drama, a stellar cast featuring a very good Ashton Kutcher and an impeccable Isabella Rossellini and impeccable direction. “The Brauty” is already ready to become the symbolic series of 2026, but what do we know, to date, about its continuation?

Will there be “The Beauty 2”? Will this series get renewed for a second installment? Let’s find out everything we know so far.

The Beauty: the review

Will The Beauty 2 be there?

One thing is for sure: the creators of “The Beauty” already have a lot in mind for this series. How do we understand this? From its open ending which absolutely does not conclude the story but leaves us with a cliffhanger that we can’t wait to find the answer to. Therefore, “The Beauty” will almost certainly have a second season and we are certain that the public success that this series is destined to have will contribute to continuing the story for a long time to come.

To date, the second season of “The Beauty” has not yet been officially confirmed but we are sure it is only a matter of time.

The Beauty: when all the episodes are released, the calendar

The Beauty: how it ends and what could happen in the second season

(SPOILER WARNING!)

The ending of “The Beauty” was able to truly leave us speechless. The tycoon Byron Forst (Ashton Kutcher), creator of the virus that makes perfect, called “The Beauty”, finds himself having to make a terrible decision: to block its production due to the brutal consequences on many of the patients which have led to many complaints against him (a girl has become a monster, an adult a child, etc.).

Plus he’s in crisis over what happened to his wife (Isabella Rossellini). The woman, after one of her children injected her with the “The Beauty” virus without her knowledge, attempted suicide and is now dying.

Byron’s son, however, does not want his father to close the production of The Beauty and wants to take over at the top of the company so, to dominate him, he allies himself with his enemy and Byron’s former colleague who has created an antidote to the virus that promises to cancel its effects. Testing it for the first time is Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) who, after being infected by the virus, became a 9-year-old boy.

The series ends with Madsen’s transformation after taking the antidote: but did it work or not? We won’t know until season two.

As for the plot of “The Beauty 2” it will certainly pick up from the ending of the first chapter, showing us, once and for all, what the effect of the antidote was on Cooper. Is it really possible to go back after being infected by the virus? And after having experienced the experience of being young and beautiful forever, who will decide to go back to their unhappy life?

These will be the themes covered and we will also understand whether Byron’s wife will return to her age or, simply, survive or not.

The Beauty 2: when does it come out on Disney+?

Once reconfirmed, “The Beauty 2” could be released on Disney+ no earlier than 2027/2028.