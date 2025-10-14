Windows 10, end of support from October 14: why update and how to solve problems with TPM 2.0

The October 14, 2025 represents one watershed date for those still using Windows 10. Starting today, Microsoft is permanently discontinuing technical support and distribution of security and feature updates for its penultimate version of its operating system. Simply put, this means that your PCs will continue to work, but they will be more vulnerable to cyber threats and will no longer receive improvements or any kind of official support. To maintain an adequate level of protection, it is strongly recommended to upgrade to Windows 11an operating system that integrates more modern technologies and security management based on more advanced hardware criteria, such as the much discussed module TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module), hardware requirement necessary to install the new operating system.

To be fair, for those who can’t upgrade right away, Microsoft offers the ESU program (Extended Security Updates) of Windows 10, which guarantees critical updates for another year, until October 14, 2026in the countries of the European Economic Area. Signing up for the program will be free and won’t require a Microsoft account, a measure designed to make the transition more seamless. It should be clarified, however, that this extension should not be considered a definitive solution: moving to an updated operating system remains the safest and most far-sighted choice. In this study we explain who can upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 and, a sore point for many, how to solve problems related to TPM 2.0.

Who can upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11

Windows 10 was launched in 2015 and marked a turning point in Microsoft’s approach, becoming one of the most widespread and popular versions of Windows ever. But even the life cycle of such a successful operating system has a limit, and after 10 years of updates the Redmond giant has decided to concentrate its efforts on Windows 11 and the new Copilot+ PCs, which integrate artificial intelligence and security functions based on new generation hardware. When support for Windows 10 ends, it will no longer be possible to receive updates to protect against malware and various vulnerabilities (unless you sign up to the ESU program): a real risk for those who use the computer even for sensitive operations, such as home banking or remote working.

Why take so many risks and fail to update your PC, given that theupdate to Windows 11 is free for all devices running the Windows 10 version 22H2 (or later) and which respect the minimum system requirements? Speaking of minimum requirements for Windows 11, here’s how you can check if your PC is eligible for the update: go to Start > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update of Windows 10 and select Check for updates. If the system confirms compatibility, you can proceed with the installation directly from there.

What is TPM 2.0 and why it matters

A crucial point, often a source of doubt regarding the moving from Windows 10 to Windows 11concerns the TPM 2.0 (or Trusted Platform Module second generation). This is a microchip integrated into the PC motherboard which securely manages the system’s cryptographic keys and sensitive data. Simply put, the TPM acts as a “digital safe” that protects information such as login credentials, BitLocker encryption data, and Windows Hello biometric features. Windows 11 requires version 2.0 of this module because it represents a hardware basis for modern defenses against increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks.

THE PCs marketed from 2016 onwards in theory they should already have TPM 2.0, but the latter is not always active. To check for its presence you can use two simple methods. The first is to open the application Windows Securityselect Device security and check if the entry appears Security processor.

Alternatively, you can press Windows + R (or go to the menu Start > Run), type “tpm.msc” and press Sending: If a message appears confirming that the TPM is ready for use, check that the version shown is 2.0. If the module is disabled, you can enable it by accessing your computer’s UEFI BIOS (you can find more information about this in this Microsoft guide). The option is usually found under entries like Security, Trusted Computing or Advanced and may be called Security Device, Security Device Support, TPM State, AMD fTPM switch, AMD PSP fTPM, Intel PTT or Intel Platform Trust Technology. The methods change depending on the manufacturer, so it is advisable to consult the official documentation of your PC or, in any case, that of whoever produced the motherboard.

At this point, as specified on this Microsoft support page «If you see a message confirming that TPM is ready for use, check Specific version in TPM manufacturer information to verify that it is 2.0. If the value is less than 2.0, the device does not meet the Windows 11 requirements».

ESU program: the last resort for Windows 10

In case your computer does not meet the minimum requirements (for example it has the TPM 1.2 chip and not the 2.0), all is not lost. Microsoft, in fact, offers users who reside in one of the regions of the European Economic Area the possibility of join the Extended Security Updates programwhich provides security updates up to October 14, 2026. This way you have another year to prepare for the transition to Windows 11 (for example by purchasing a new PC that fully supports the new Microsoft operating system). This possibility was confirmed by Microsoft itself, when consulted by WindowsCentralstated: