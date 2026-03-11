Winx Club & Friends, the new channel dedicated to little ones debuts on Prime Video

For all fans of the Winx and other cartoons created by the genius of Iginio Straffi, there is some interesting news from Prime Video. Rainbow, the production and distribution studio founded and chaired by Straffi, has in fact announced the launch of “Winx Club & Friends”, its first thematic SVOD (i.e. with separate subscription) channel available on Prime Video, designed for girls and boys, young adults and historical fans.

The channel will be available to the public starting from March 10, 2026 in Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Finland and Sweden and brings together Rainbow’s most iconic brands. “Winx Club & Friends” presents itself as a new point of reference where fans of Winx Club and other internationally loved shows will be able to find all their favorite worlds brought together in a single on-demand offer without advertising.

A thematic channel, which complements traditional distribution windows and presents itself as a new opportunity to discover and rediscover Rainbow’s most iconic franchises, whose international audience already exceeds 100 million viewers worldwide.

What animated series are there in Winx Club & Friends

At the time of the debut, viewers will be able to relive the very first and iconic television seasons and cinematographic films of Winx Club, let themselves be transported by the metropolitan adventures of World of Winx, explore the mysteries of Huntik Secrets and Seekers, immerse themselves in fashion and music with Maggie & Bianca fashion Friends, dive into a world of fun between fairy tales and fantasy with Regal Academy and PopPixie.

But the channel will immediately have a constantly evolving schedule: new episodes, new series and new films will arrive every month. And because magic has no boundaries, “Winx Club & Friends” is ready to welcome new friends and successful properties from other studios, to become a real entertainment hub dedicated to girls and boys of all ages.

How to access Winx Club & Friends and how much it costs

“Winx Club & Friends” will be available on Prime Video via direct subscription (at 4.99 euros per month) which will guarantee maximum flexibility. “With Winx Club & Friends we take a natural step in Rainbow’s evolution as a global content studio,” says Marco Azzani EVP Digital Channels and Distribution at Rainbow. “The channel was created with the aim of offering fans a simple, flexible and continuous experience, which enhances our most beloved franchises and those of our partners over time. It is a project that strengthens the direct relationship with the public and allows us to experiment with new distribution models, remaining faithful to the quality and values ​​that have always distinguished our contents”. Rainbow thus confirms its vocation for innovation and opens a new phase in the use of its catalogue, always putting fans, their passions and the quality of content at the center of a constantly evolving offer.

