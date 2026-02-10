All 81 novels proposed for the Witch 2025 Award

Culture

Witch 2026, the first 16 books proposed by the Friends of Sunday

It officially came into force on 1980. edition of the Strega Prize, with the first group of titles proposed by the Friends of Sunday. The next group will be made by the foundation on Tuesday 17 February, with the deadline for submitting proposals set for Monday 2 March.

Strega Prize 2026: the first 16 books

  1. Graziella Bonansea, You who don’t speak (Vanda Edizioni), proposed by Paolo Ferruzzi
  2. Ermanno Cavazzoni, Story of a friendship (Quodlibet), proposed by Massimo Raffaeli
  3. Cosimo Damiano Damato, No grace. Gramsci and Pertini, a story of imprisonment and resistance (Rai Libri), proposed by Raffaele Nigro
  4. Vito di Battista, Where comets fall (Feltrinelli), proposed by Maria Ida Gaeta
  5. Mara Fortuna, Canaria (Les Flâneurs Edizioni), proposed by Antonella Cilento
  6. Massimo Gezzi, Adriatic (Gramma Feltrinelli), proposed by Laura Pugno
  7. Roberto Ippolito, Wilde as if (SEM), proposed by Elisabetta Mondello
  8. Orazio Labbate, Chianafera (NN Editore), proposed by Alberto Casadei
  9. Fabio Macaluso, I wanted a lemon tea. My life as a bipolar (Marsilio), proposed by Daniele Rielli
  10. Michele Mari, The stone guests (Einaudi), proposed by Vittorio Lingiardi
  11. Sebastiano Martini, The noise of the world (Voland), proposed by Dario Buzzolan
  12. Lorenzo Pavolini, Thousand (Marsilio), proposed by Giorgio van Straten
  13. Pucci Romano, The solution (Love Edizioni), proposed by Riccardo Cavallero
  14. Irene Salvatori, Not 101 yet (Marcos y Marcos), proposed by Daniele Mencarelli
  15. Nadeesha Uyangoda, Dirty water (Einaudi), proposed by Gaia Manzini
  16. Piera Ventre, Stray star (NN Editore), proposed by Romana Petri.

This year, on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Prize, the final evening will exceptionally be held on 8 July at the Campidoglio: a highly symbolic choice that pays homage to Rome, the city that saw the birth and growth of the most prestigious Italian literary recognition, and which reaffirms the profound bond with its cultural and civil history.

To embellish the celebrations, a rich calendar of events is also planned which will involve cultural institutions, authors, archives, exhibitions and public meetings, reiterating the central role of the Award in Italian cultural history and in contemporary debate.

The poster of ’80. Witch Award

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Witch 2026, the first 16 books proposed by the Friends of Sunday
Laura Pausini’s latest album is a missed opportunity
Why it will be easier to expel migrants in Europe: the ‘Albania model’ passes