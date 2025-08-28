With its 308 meters high, the One Bloor West will be the highest skyscraper in Canada: this is how it is done

Credit: Foster + Partners



With his 308.5 m in height, 85 floors plus five other underground, the One Bloor West aims to become, in the near future, the highest skyscraper of Canada. This giant is currently under construction in Toronto and will exceed the First Canadian Place, which has held the title since 1975.

One of the most interesting aspects is the presence of a exoskeleton outside: instead of having columns and internal pillars which, although necessary, hinders the optimal distribution of the spaces, the designers have opted for one “external” structure at the buildingconsisting in 8 “Mega-Pilastri” which will support most of the vertical loads. The structure is a composite of steel and cement. The central nucleus is in reinforced concrete, as well as the floors, while the columns and the value systems (bracing) I’m in steel.

Above the commercial podium, at a height of about 9 floorswe have a complex structural transition. Here the main structure of the skyscraper passes from the composite components in steel and concrete to a structure mainly in cement for the upper residential section.

When designing such high structures, it is also necessary to take into consideration the engineering challenges represented by the horizontal loads exerted, on the structure, by the wind and the oscillations deriving from it. In order to mitigate, therefore, the effects potentially produced by the wind, a Shock absorber in Massa Contedata (Tuned Mass Damper) on top of the tower. This device absorbs vibrations, ensuring the comfort of the occupants. The structure will host A 5 -star hotela commercial podium, e More than 400 private luxury residences.