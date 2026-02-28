With what musical preparation will Stefano De Martino be the new artistic director of Sanremo?





It has been rumored for hours, and it has finally been confirmed: Stefano De Martino will be the host and artistic director of the 2027 Sanremo Festival. It was announced live during the final of the 76th edition of Sanremo by Carlo Conti, current host and artistic director of the event. To be clear, in recent years the artistic hosts of the event have been: Carlo Conti, Amadeus and Claudio Baglioni. All characters who know music well. Which come from that world there. But Stefano De Martino? As for the management, nothing (or almost nothing) to object to. But for the artistic direction, the choice seems risky to say the least. On a musical level, in fact, the well-known Rai presenter does not possess – unless he has kept it very hidden – any expertise in this regard.

Stefano De Martino’s musical career is (practically) non-existent

Born in 1989, from Torre Annunziata (Naples), he obtained his artistic maturity as a private practitioner in photography and graphics. Alongside, always, the passion for dance. While waiting for the big occasion, which will be Amici di Maria De Filippi, De Martino rolls up his sleeves and, while continuing his dance studies, works as a waiter, bartender and greengrocer. Her dance career continued to rise until, in 2009, she participated in Amici, the Canale 5 talent show hosted by Maria De Filippi. He doesn’t even reach the final (his then girlfriend Emma Marrone wins instead).

He returns to Amici as a professional dancer, in the meantime he also works as a choreographer. Until, in 2015, he (re)discovered his true quality: that of an entertainer and host. From that moment, in fact, he has been at the helm of some well-known Mediaset programs first, and then of Rai. He joined the cast of Selfie – Things change, then he was a correspondent for Isola dei Famosi, the Canale 5 reality show. Followed by Made in Sud, a TV program dedicated to comedy.

We have to reach 2019 to find him at the helm – together with Belén Rodriguez and the great Gino Castaldo – of a musical program (i.e. the Notte della Taranta). Then Amici – as a judge, mostly for the dance area – and then other programs: Tim Summer Hits, so he is the narrator of Il Collegio. Until, in 2024, he arrives at Affari Tuoi in place of Amadeus. He does it with great skill and the ratings are on his side. It overcomes judgments and prejudices, giving the Rai Uno audience a fresh and renewed programme.

Conductor yes, but artistic director is heresy

Due to these qualities, the growth and experience he has gained over the years, he could be a suitable face to host the event. Maybe too soon, to tell the truth. On the other hand, up to now he has not hosted so many live programs and the Sanremo Festival is the biggest step that can be taken for those who do that job. A step perhaps too long, but one that De Martino will certainly be able to take.

In terms of artistic direction, however, there are many, indeed very many, doubts. The task is arduous and requires precise skills. The artistic director, in fact, must choose the songs in competition, select the artists (both the big names and the new proposals) and more generally give a musical slant to the event. As well as being responsible for the entire artistic and editorial line of the great event (because calling it a program would even be an understatement). To do this, great expertise in Italian music is required, as well as other skills on a more organizational and recording level. It’s not a question of prejudice, but of realism: Stefano De Martino is not a suitable profile for the artistic direction of an event of such high level and resonance.

Stefano De Martino will be the host and director of Sanremo 2027: the handover live, the video