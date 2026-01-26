X (again) in the sights of the European Union: Brussels launches an investigation into Grok’s sexual deepfakes

Brussels seems to have found a way to put an end to the functionality of Grok, the X artificial intelligence system, capable of helping millions of users to virtually undress photos of real women and underage girls without their consent. And that tool is the Digital Services Act (DSA), the regulation passed in 2022, which aims to make the digital space safer.

European authorities announced today, January 26, that X is under investigation for a possible violation of the Digital Services Act, believing that the company did not adequately manage the “systemic risks” related to the integration of the artificial intelligence chatbot Grok within the platform. Since late December, the service has been flooded with sexually explicit images generated by Grok – including depictions of minors -, sparking criticism from victims, civil society organizations and regulators globally. During the analysis, in fact, Brussels will also evaluate the risks linked to the dissemination of illegal content in the EU, such as manipulated sexually explicit images, including content that may constitute child sexual abuse material. “Such risks appear to have materialized, exposing EU citizens to serious harm,” the European executive said in a statement.

Elon Musk and his social network had already ended up in the sights of the European authorities before the latest controversy linked to Grok, as part of a series of proceedings initiated by Brussels to verify compliance with European rules on digital services. Already on 18 December 2023, the Commission had initiated proceedings against For other violations – including the misleading use of blue ticks, poor advertising transparency and insufficient access to data for researchers – Brussels has already adopted a non-compliance decision on 5 December 2025, imposing a €120 million fine on X.

Now, however, the European authorities have extended the formal procedure launched in December 2023 to ascertain whether X has correctly identified and mitigated all the systemic risks associated with its recommendation systems. The investigation also covers the impact of the recently announced move to a Grok-based recommendation system. Any deficiencies, if confirmed, would constitute violations of the Digital Services Act.

The European executive body did not provide a precise timeline for how long the investigation would take, but said it had the authority to order X to make changes during the investigation in the “absence of significant adjustments” to the service. During the investigation, Brussels will continue to collect evidence through requests for information, interviews and inspections and may take provisional measures in the absence of adequate corrective action. At the end of the procedure, the Commission will be able to issue a non-compliance decision or accept any commitments presented by

In all likelihood, the investigation will make relations between the European Union and the United States more tense, which are also moving on the battlefield of online content regulation. Musk and his allies in the Trump administration have harshly criticized Internet regulation in the European Union, calling it an attack on free speech and American companies. In recent years there has been no shortage of attacks by the South African billionaire against the EU which, according to Musk, should be abolished.

