Yellow for the summer: a new case for the inspector Nico De Luca in ‘Chess to the king’

A chess game started for fun. A perfect family on the edge of the abyss. When every move can cost you life, who will be the real winner? It also arises from this question Chess to the kingnew novel by the writer William Bavone, published by Newton Compton, coming out in the bookstore on Friday 11 July.

Chess to the king by William Bavone

Between crime and yellow, it is the second episode of the series dedicated to the Inspector Nico De Luca, already appeared in The bite of the Varanoreleased in 2024 always for Newton Compton. In this new chapter, we find Vincenzo, Monia and Diego, a happy family. He works in the bank, she is a successful interior designer and Diego is deciding his university course. Everything perfect, until Vincenzo starts an online chess game with a mysterious opponent, Faber37.

Move after move, the game moves soon from the computer to real life, and every mistake has fearfully real consequences. Inspector Nico De Luca, on the other hand, is struggling with several cases and a new member of his fan team: the young Filippo de Vitis. Salento Albino will move between passionate crimes and mysterious disappearance, but something pushes him to take an interest in Vincenzo’s events. Time holds, the checkered game is turning at the end. Who will win between life and death?

The author

William Bavone, born in 1982, is Salentino by birth and Parma by adoption. Graduated in Economics, he has essays of geopolitics, novels, novels for children and various stories included in different anthologies and published individually. Newton Compton published The bite of the Varano And Chess to the king.

The cover