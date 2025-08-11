Young Millionaires, as it is to become millionaires from teenagers: a Netflix series reveals it

The new French production series created by Igor Gotesman for Netflix takes us to the streets of a vibrant and authentic Marseille. We are talking about “Young Millionaires”, shot almost entirely in the Provence capital, between the Camas district, the Corniche Kennedy, Malmousque and Vauban. Vivacious by four young protagonists – Samia, Léo, David and Jess – all originally from the area, the energetic and genuine project of the streaming platform guarantees rhythm, emotion and alternating comedy, drama and (dis) urban adventures.

Young Millionaires: The plot

It is an ordinary Friday 13 in Marseille when Samia, Léo, David and Jess, friends who have always been and classmates, hurway the lottery winning 17 million euros. A stroke of luck capable of upsetting their lives, but there is a problem: at 17 they cannot collect the prize. What was supposed to be the beginning of a fairy tale soon turns into a nightmare made of jealousy, blackmail, pressure and wrong business. Among the alleys and contrasts of the city, the four find themselves managing problems of new and very young rich without any preparation, while their friendship is tested. The chaos and twists and turns are on the agenda, and the series accompanies us in their misadventures, lightly but also coon tense moments, until they make us accomplices of their choices and falls.

The strength of “Young Millionaires” is also in the use of Marseille as a real character. The camera captures the chic neighborhoods on the sea and popular areas, avoiding stereotypes and restoring an authentic atmosphere. The eight episodes, each 30 minutes, flow fast and make the series perfect for a summer binge-watching. Fresh, lively entertainment with a strong link with the territory, therefore, ready to conquer the French but also the international public.

Young Millionaires: the cast

The French city aside, the series focuses a lot on the protagonists. The main cast is in fact composed of young local actors and shines for alchemy and naturalness, with Calixte Broisin (Léo) and Sara Gançarski (Jess). Abraham Wapler, Malou Khebizi, Florian Lesieur, Jeanne Boudier and Louise Coldefy are also part of the team.

Young Millionaires: When it comes out on Netflix

The episodes of the French series “Young Millionaires” arrive globally on Netflix on Wednesday 13 August 2025.

Young Millionaires: the Italian trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hk5pbe-nwrmundefined