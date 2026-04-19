Young Sherlock 2 will be there: Prime Video confirms and renews Guy Ritchie’s series

Just over a month after the release of the first season, Prime Video announced that Young Sherlock 2 will be made: it is therefore official the renewal of the series created by Guy Ritchie and with Hero Fiennes Tiffin (known for the After film series) in the role of the young Sherlock Holmes.

“Young Sherlock has that rare magic: millions of fans around the world don’t just watch a detective story, they fall in love with the origins of an icon,” said Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television at Amazon MGM Studios. “Guy Ritchie and Matthew Parkhill have found the formula to make Sherlock’s early years fresh, dangerous and utterly compelling, and they’ve brought in a compelling performance as James Moriarty that sets the stage for what’s to come. We can’t wait to see where they take him in season two.”

Young Sherlock 2 will be there: the success numbers that convinced Prime Video

In the first 28 days of its release, Young Sherlock reached 45 million viewers and ranks among Prime Video’s top 10 original seasons ever. The series reached number one in over 95 countries around the world, with 63% of its audience coming from international markets and a standout success in the UK, India and Germany. The season one trailer reached 223 million views in its first seven days, breaking the record for the most-viewed series trailer ever in that time frame on Prime Video. The first season quickly earned a Certified Fresh certification on Rotten Tomatoes.

The cast of Young Sherlock 2: Guy Ritchie will direct the first episode

In addition to Fiennes Tiffin, the cast of Young Sherlock also includes Dónal Finn (The Wheel of Time), Zine Tseng (The Three-Body Problem), Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale), Natascha McElhone (Halo), Max Irons (Condor) and Colin Firth (The King’s Speech).

Guy Ritchie is executive producer and will return to direct in season two, directing the first episode. The series was created for television and executive produced by showrunner Matthew Parkhill, alongside executive producers Marc Resteghini, Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton, Colin Wilson, Harriet Creelman, and co-executive producers Steve Thompson and James Dormer. Motive Pictures is handling the physical production of Young Sherlock.

What Young Sherlock 2 will be about

For the moment there is no information on the possible plot of the second season of Young Sherlock, but we will certainly see Joseph Fiennes (Hero’s uncle) in the role of Silas Holmes, the father of Sherlock, Mycroft and the rediscovered Beatrice, who the brothers and mother believed dead but who, in the end of the first season, had in reality been hidden and manipulated for years by the evil Silas, whose plan to traffic nerve gas was foiled.

When Young Sherlock 2 comes out

Given the state of things, the second season of Young Sherlock will be released on Prime Video no earlier than the second half of 2027