Your Friends & Neighbors 2, the official trailer for the new season of the series starring Jon Hamm has been revealed

Exactly one year after the release of the first season, Your Friends & Neighbors returns to Apple TV with the second season, the acclaimed (and super meme) dramedy starring and produced by Jon Hamm, known to the general public as Mad Men’s Don Draper. And after revealing the release date and the first teaser, Apple has released the official trailer for Your Friends & Neighbors 2. Here are all the previews and the trailer in Italian for the new season. Which, it’s now official, won’t be the last: Apple TV, in fact, has renewed YF&N for a third season.

The plot of Your Friends & Neighbors 2

After unmasking Samantha’s plan to frame him and blame him for her ex-husband Paul’s suicide, in the second season Andrew Cooper doubles down on his life as an unlikely neighborhood thief, until the arrival of a new neighbor who threatens to reveal his secrets and put his family at risk.

The cast of Your Friends & Neighbors 2: James Marsden arrives

Emmy nominee (Paradise Supporting Actor) James Marsden joins the Hamm-led Season 2 cast, starring Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt and Donovan Colan.

Produced by Apple Studios, Your Friends & Neighbors is the brainchild of best-selling author Jonathan Tropper (BansheeWarriors, See) who serves as showrunner, director and executive producer for Tropper Ink, as part of its overall deal with Apple TV. In addition to acting, Hamm serves as an executive producer alongside Connie Tavel, Craig Gillespie, Jamie Rosengard, Lori Keith Douglas and Stephanie Laing, directing six episodes.

When Your Friends & Neighbors 2 comes out

The second season will be released on Apple TV on Friday 3 April 2026 with the first episode of the 10 total, followed by a new episode every week until 5 June 2026.

The teaser trailer for Your Friends & Neighbors 2









Spot





The official Italian trailer for Your Friends and Neighbors 2