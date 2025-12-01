Zelensky from Macron: "Russia is not rewarded for this war". Melons: "Moscow makes its contribution"

He arrived in Paris seeking diplomatic support in the darkest hour of his leadership. Volodymyr Zelensky tries to strengthen the trust of his European allies, after the corruption scandals that have hit the heart of his government. In the French capital, the leader of Kiev met Emmanuel Macron, who in turn wants to push Europe out of the marginal role to which it has been relegated by the United States and Russia.

Zelensky’s phone call with European leaders

With the head of the Elysée, Zelensky wanted to relaunch a series of diplomatic activities aimed at mediating the terms of a potential ceasefire in the war in Ukraine which has lasted for almost four years. Zelensky and Macron contacted several European leaders, including the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, and the German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz. There was no lack of discussion with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Council Antonio Costa and the Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte.

“We discussed the main current priorities very well with our European friends. The format is really useful – a significant part of Europe together, and this helps Europe a lot to protect common interests,” the Ukrainian president wrote on Telegram, explaining that he discussed with the leaders the content of the Ukrainian delegation’s conversations with the American side in Florida. And then he announces: “We are preparing meetings in Europe”. Zelensky continued: “We all agree that the war must end with dignity. It is important that there is progress in developing security guarantees and the long-term basis for our stability, both for Ukraine and for Europe.”

Zelensky: “Russia cannot be rewarded”

To his French counterpart, Zelensky said he wanted to meet Donald Trump to discuss with him the “key issues” of the American plan that should end the war with Russia, calling them “quite difficult”. Although, this is the position of the leader of Kiev, the peace plan for Ukraine currently being discussed between the US and Russia “cannot be considered complete” because Ukraine and Europe were not involved in its drafting and fundamental points such as security guarantees are still missing to be defined.

Zelensky clarified that Moscow should not be rewarded. “The Russians do not want to stop despite the losses. And for Russia it is a question of territory, but it is a question that must be linked to security guarantees. At the center, there are people. And we must guarantee our citizens that the aggression will not be repeated.” “We – Zelensky said – must ensure that Russia does not have the impression of obtaining a reward for the war”.

Meloni: “Moscow should make its contribution”

Meloni, therefore, also took part in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Zelensky and other European leaders, to take stock after yesterday’s meetings in Florida between the US and Ukrainian delegations on the path to peace in Ukraine. The Prime Minister commented with the other leaders on the results of this new phase of the negotiations, underlining the constructive approach always demonstrated by Zelensky. According to what we read in a note from Palazzo Chigi, Meloni reiterated the importance of the convergence of views between European partners and the United States as a foundation for achieving a just and lasting peace. On the eve of the meetings between President Trump’s special envoy and the Russian authorities, Meloni finally hoped that Moscow would in turn offer an active contribution to the negotiation process.