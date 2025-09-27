Zelensky warns: "Putin is ready to attack another European country"

Droni unidentified drones on several Danish military sites, including the largest base in the country, is considered by the Copenhagen authorities as a “hybrid attack”, suggesting a possible Russian involvement. Nearby Norway is also investigating “possible sightings of drones” near its largest military base, Orland, where F-35 hunting are parked. The episodes are part of a context of growing concerns for air safety in Europe, after a series of similar reports in recent weeks.

Zelensky: “Putin is ready to attack another European country”

These episodes do not go unnoticed to Kiev, according to which the Russian European defenses would be deliberated. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia could prepare to open “another direction” of conflict in addition to the current war in Ukraine and has accused Moscow of using drones also to test NATO’s defense capacity. And so far Moscow would have verified that Europeans are not yet able to protect their skies from modern Russian drones, it is the thought of the leader of Kiev.

Zelensky made the example of Poland where 92 Russian drones flew on the night of 10 September, largely demolished by the Ukrainian contrast, only 4 by the Poles. “I do not want to make comparisons between the forces of the Ukrainian army and the Polish one, since we are at war and them not”, but, in its opinion, Europe needs the experience of Ukraine in the fight against Russian drones and Kiev is ready to share it.

The Ukrainian President also announced that representatives of different countries will go to Ukraine to receive “practical training” on anti -aircraft defense techniques, as part of the Droni shield thought by the East Front of Europe, and has called “very positive” the interviews with the American president Donald Trump, held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Born: “We don’t look for a clash with Moscow but we are ready to defend ourselves”

Moscow rejects the accusations. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has denied that Russia leads targeted attacks against European countries or NATO members, calling the recorded episodes “accidents” and inviting to verify the facts before attributing responsibilities to the Russian Federation. There was no lack of threats. Speaking in front of the United Nations General Assembly, Lavrov has however warned that any aggression against Russia will receive “a decisive response”. Because, in summary the thought of the owner of Russian diplomacy, Moscow sees no interest from Kiev or European countries to negotiate a “fair peace agreement” on Ukraine.

In response, the Atlantic Alliance has made it known that “every threat to the air, land and maritime space of NATO will be addressed with a resolute and proportionate response. We are ready. There must be no doubt,” said the admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, president of the NATO Military Committee, at the end of the meeting of the heads of staff of the defense of the allies in Riga, speaking of the “recent and continuous violation” by the Russian droni Allies.