Ziam: let yourself be conquered by the trailer (overwhelming) of the new Netflix survival film

If you are passionate about horror, zombies and survival movies, get ready for Ziam’s arrival on Netflix. Mark this title because it is ready to glue you to the screen. Just look at the trailer of this new Thai film that mixes action, drama, horror and romance to understand it. Spectacular images, brilliant action scenes and a story that seems destined to enter the heart of the public, fans of zombies and non -zombies. But we enter more detail to understand when Ziam comes out on Netflix and see the very first images of what awaits us.

Ziam: the plot

In a desolate world where everyone struggles to survive, the former professional wrestler Singh has decided to abandon his dangerous career to return to his hometown and spend the rest of his life next to Rin, his girlfriend. But his dream breaks when the hospital in which the woman works as a doctor is suddenly invaded by a horde of bloodthirsty zombies. By relying on his instinct as a fighter, Singh risks his life to run to his help and protect her together with Buddy, a boy encountered in that chaotic reality. While the situation precipitates, Singh will have to demonstrate courage, resistance and combativeness making himself wide to the sound of kicks and punches among the bloodthirsty zombies.

Ziam: When it comes out on Netflix

Ziam comes out on Netflix on July 9, 2025.

Ziam: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=atjgbal8hwg