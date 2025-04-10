1 Happy Family USA: trailer, plot and release date of the hilarious satirical animated series for adults

For lovers of animated TV series for adults, a novelty is coming to Prime Videos that promises fun and satire. The title of this new series is #1 Happy Family USA (ie “The Felice Family n. 1 of the USA”), is set in America Post 11 September 2001 and was created by Ramy Yousef, an American director and comedian of Egyptian origin known for the (non -animated) Ramy series, created by him for Hulu, for acting in poor creatures, for having given the voice to Safi in the original version in the original version in the original version. of the animated film Disney Wish (and also directed an episode of The Bear 2). Here are the previews on the plot and release date of #1 Happy Family USA, and the official trailer of the series.

What’s about #1 Happy Family USA

#1 Happy Family USA is an animated series for adults who protagonists of the irreducible optimists, the Hussein – the most patriotic Muslim family, more peaceful and decidedly not suspicious of the “Amreeka” post 11 September. With satirical attitude and a comedy at the limit of the nonsense, the series redefines the concept of irony in difficulties, while the Hussein face the early 2000s under the vigilant eyes of their terrified neighbors.

The original and Italian voice actors of #1 Happy Family USA

The cast of original voices obviously includes Ramy Youssef as a voice actor of the head of the head of the Rumi. With him also at the Shawkat, Salma Hindy, Randa Jarrar, Azhar Usman, Chris Redd, Akash Singh, Whitmer Thomas and also Mandy Moore (the loved mother Rebecca of This is us). In the version translated into Italian, the team of voice actors includes Maccio Capatonda, Rajae Bezzaz and Neri Marcoré.

When it comes out #1 Happy Family USA

All 8 episodes of the first complete season of #1 USA Family Family will be released on first videos on Thursday 17 April.

The trailer of #1 Happy Family USA

The trailer in Italian

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6tuhke8hck8

The trailer in English

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mkyt1boocmk