10 best airlines 2026: none European in Skytrax world ranking

The ranking of the 10 best companies in the world.



According to the most recent Skytrax 2026 ranking, the world top 10 of the best airlines is made up exclusively of Asian and Middle Eastern companies – like Qatar Airways, Japan Airlines and Hainan Airlines – awarded for their quality standards regarding products and services, which include both the on-board and airport environments. Among these, none are European or American, the best are all Asian or Middle Eastern, also awarded for comfortable economic cabins and luxury suites. Let’s see which airlines we are talking about and how they were rated.

The top 10 best airlines in the world: the ranking

As there is no specific ranking among the ten best airlines, they are listed in alphabetical order.

ANA All Nippon AirwaysJapan

Japan has historically been synonymous with attention to detail and Asiana Airlines confirms this by offering an excellent customer experience in Economy Class. Furthermore, the fundamental efficiency of the Incheon Airport experience is a positive factor of the travel experience, especially for customers of transfer.

Asiana Airlines

Asiana gets 5 stars because it offers an overall great experience balanced, with service levels of personal which Skytrax considers among the best in the industry and consistent quality in all travel classes.

Cathay Pacific Airways, Hong Kong

Cathay Pacific is an Asian airline based in Hong Kong, especially appreciated for its quality of its main airportHong Kong International, as well as for on-board products and staff service, both in the cabin and on the ground.

EVA Air, Taiwan

EVA Air is famous above all for having introduced the air early in 1992 Premium Economywhich has now become a standard in the industry. It is a highly regarded company for the balance between quality, efficiency And constancy of staff, both on board and at Taipei Taoyuan Airport e accessibility.

Hainan Airlines, China

Among major Chinese airlines, Hainan Airlines is often the one with the highest ratings. In fact, it offers excellent standards of products And services on both domestic and international routes.

Japan Airlines, Japan

Similar to ANA, Japan Airlines is also considered among the best in the world for quality of service. In particular, the care of the passenger in Economy, an aspect that is not always taken for granted in premium airlines.

Korean Air, Korea

Korean Air has established a very positive reputation in recent years. Service is considered professional, constant And well structured in all classes.

Qatar Airways, Qatar

Qatar Airways was one of the first airlines to be awarded 5 stars. Its strong point is above all its Business Classconsidered among the best in the world thanks to the famous Qsuitewhich has redefined the very concept of a premium cabin.

Singapore Airlines, Singapore

It’s one of the companies more innovative of the sector. In fact, it is often cited as an example of how a flying experience can be kept excellent regardless of route or class. The Changi hub is also an essential part of the success of this company.

Starlux Airlines, Taiwan

It is a relatively new Taiwanese airline, but has already entered the rankings of excellence. Its strong point is the modernity of the fleet and attention to design and to the on-board experience, with clearly positioned premium.

The criteria for obtaining five Skytrax stars

When it comes to the best airlines in the world, one of the most cited rankings is that of Skytrax, which since 1999 has awarded every year i World Airline Awards. This is not a ranking based on passengers’ opinions, but an evaluation that combines independent audits and standardized analyzes of services and products offered by the companies. The classification is based on stars (from 1 to 5) and to obtain the maximum, a company must guarantee a very high and above all constant level throughout the travel experience.

The most recent ranking tells us that the top 10 is composed exclusively of Asian and Middle Eastern airlineswhile Europe and the United States, despite having very large carriers, struggle to get back into the top positions. Among the reasons for this gap, there are i strong investments in airport hubs (such as Doha, Singapore, Dubai), very aggressive long-haul competition and great attention to the passenger experience. As there is no specific ranking among the ten best airlines, they are listed in alphabetical order.