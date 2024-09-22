10 curiosities about Sardinia: from the 4000-year-old wild olive tree to the nuraghi and the record number of centenarians

There Sardinia it’s aMediterranean island (second only to Sicily in size) with a past that has yet to be fully deciphered, but well known since the time of ancient Greece, during which it was known by the name of Ichnussa. Its capital is Cagliaria resident population of 1.5 million people (constantly decreasing) and it is a suggestive land with about 2000 km of coastline and a rugged hinterland. It maintains such a well-defined identity that some have even compared it to a sort of small continent in itself. The Sardinianfor example, is considered a real language and not a dialect. Coasts sculpted by the wind, crystalline waters, wild reliefs and enigmatic traces of the past, such as the nuraghimake this large island a land full of charm and waiting to be discovered. Let’s see 10 curiosities geographical, historical and cultural aspects that concern it:

10 curiosities about Sardinia

1. The origin of the name Sardinia

In the past Sardinia was known to the Greeks by the name of Ichnussa or Sandallionreferring to the shape of its ribs, comparable to that of a shoe or that of the sole of the human foot. It was only in era Roman that the island was identified with the Latin name of Sardiniain reference to the people of Sardinians who inhabited it and whose name, in turn, could be associated with the ancient Mediterranean people of the Sherden.

Map of the Roman regions of Italy at the time of Augustus. Credits: MacMoreno, Andrew Dalby



2. The coat of arms of the four Moors, symbol of the Region

The Coat of arms of Sardiniaor STheme of the Four Moorsreproduces the red Cross of St. George and four Moor’s heads with bandaged foreheads. These characters represent four Saracen kings traditionally defeated by the Crown of Aragon (to which Sardinia was annexed in the 14th century) during the Battle of Alcorazfought in 1096 on Spanish soil and which saw the Christian and Muslim sides opposed.

3. The numbers of the Sardinia Region

Sardinia has a surface area of 24,106 km2which makes it the third largest Italian region (after Sicily And Piedmont) as well as the second largest island of the entire Mediterranean Sea (after Sicily). Despite this, the territory is not particularly inhabited. In fact, it includes a population of only 1,569,832 inhabitantswhich makes it one of the Italian regions with the lowest population density: 65 inhabitants/km2 (against the national average of 195 inhabitants/km2).

Credits: Google Earth



4. The cork oak

Among the traditional activities of the Sardinia region we find the cultivation of cork oak (Oak suber). From the bark of this imposing native plant of the Mediterranean regions, up to 100 cm tall, 15-20 metersin fact we get the cork. Through an initial extraction phase, called demaschiaturaa coarse and porous material called cork. This is followed by further extractions, which take place at intervals of 9-12 years and from which the cork femaleor cork Kindlighter and more compact than the first and therefore of superior quality. These activities are carried out today according to precise rules, established by the forestry authorities so that the extraction does not bring harmful consequences to the plants.

5. Thousands of nuraghi

Directly from prehistory, in Sardinia we find the remains of a type of construction unique in the world, that of the nuragheToday there are about 1000 people on the island 7000 nuraghesimportant testimonies of the Nuragic civilizationwhich developed in Sardinia starting from the second millennium BC

These massive structures were built with large stone blocks square-shaped, arranged in a circle and superimposed dry, that is, without the use of materials capable of guaranteeing mechanical resistance such as mortar or cement. With “nuraghe”, however, we do not mean a specific building, as we would do, for example, when speaking of the Sumerian ziggurat, but rather we refer to a large variety of constructions with very different dimensions and shapes. In fact, nuraghe can be simple, like a cone-shaped buildingor more complex and include entire villages surrounded by walls if not real ones fortresses.

The precise function of the nuraghe is still a matter of debate today and among the most accredited theories is that of the defensive-military functionprobably due to the architectural characteristics of the buildings in the shape of a tower and with very thick walls. Other theories attribute to the nuraghe the functions of astronomical observatories or of tombsalthough it is likely that the many nuraghi on the island had different functions based on their shape and size.

The Nieddu nuraghe of Codrongianus, an example of a single-tower nuraghe. Credits: Gianni Careddu – Own work, CC BY–SA 4.0



6. The dunes of Piscinas

Sardinia is a land of natural wonders including a desert all his: let’s talk about the dunes of Piscinas. This landscape, which has no equal in the entire Mediterranean area, is a true miniature desert that develops on a thin strip of land along the western coast of Sardinia, in Municipality of ArbusThe wind blowing from the sea has created a series of golden sand dunes that stretch for about 2 kilometers inland and reach aheight of even 50-100 metersThe dunes of Piscinas are therefore considered among the highest in Europe.

7. The Island of Centenarians

Sardinia contains a so-called “blue zone”that is, a territory in which a population lives with such longevity that it is above the world average. In particular, the territories included between the Barbagia and theOgliastra (mountainous area in the central-eastern part of the island) include a high number of centenarians who not only enjoys an exceptionally long life, but also excellent health.

It is difficult to find a single scientific theory that can shed light on the causes of the long life of the inhabitants of this “blue zone”, but experts from the most diverse sectors agree in recognizing the fundamental role of the Mediterranean diet and an active but stress-free lifestyle.

8. The Dead Sea of ​​Sardinia

In addition to its own little desert, Sardinia does not lack its own Dead Sea. Unlike its more famous cousin that extends between Jordan, Israel and Palestine, whose name is due to thehigh salinity of the waters, the Sardinian Dead Sea is called this way because the geographical characteristics and the morphology of the territory give life to an inlet (which opens into the Gulf of Oristano, along the western coasts of the island) sheltered from winds and currents, in which the sea ​​waters they remain always calm even when in the open sea they are rough. The peculiar physical characteristics of the area have given rise to a natural port that for many centuries has been exploited by the Mediterranean populations: along the coast, a little further south, we can in fact find the remains of the ancient Phoenician city of Tharros.

9. The millenary wild olive tree (between 3000 and 4000 years old)

In the Municipality of Luras (province of Sassari) we can admire S’Ozzastrualso called the “Patriarch of nature”: an olive tree millennial which, according to estimates, could be between 3000 and 4000 years old, making it one of the oldest olive trees in Italy if not even in the entire European continent.

If these estimates are correct, it means that the imposing tree, about 14 meters tall, was already a centuries-old specimen well before the foundation of the city of Rome. It is difficult, however, to demonstrate with precision the age of this giant and whether it is actually the oldest in Europe, but it is undeniable that it is truly an extraordinary tree.

10. The Carnival of Mamoida

Among the most renowned events of Sardinian folklore we certainly find the Carnival of MamoiadaThe celebration, which takes place between January and February, is characterised by the suggestive dance parade of the Mamuthonestraditional Sardinian masks dressed in black sheepskins, dark wooden masks and cowbells and who proceed with a rhythm marked by the clang of bells shaken with shoulder blows and jumps.

Accompanying the Mamuthones we find the Issohadoresanother typical mask of the island’s tradition, dressed in a red bodice, white trousers, a white mask and a black cap, “you know”. The Issohadores set the pace of the parade and move alongside the Mamuthones, captivating the audience, especially young women and members of the local authorities as a sign of good luck, with their “sa soha” rope.

The figures of the Mamuthones and the Issohadores have ancient origins. According to some scholars, the former date back to theNuragic Agefrom pagan rites linked to the most disparate functions.