10 different words for the same thing in British and American English

We generally think that the English language be one, the same throughout the world. But no, if we stop to reflect only on English British and English Americanwe can notice that the differences of the language manifest themselves in various aspects: from lexicon at the pronouncefrom thespelling at the grammar. These differences are the result of historical evolutions, cultural influences and, of course, linguistic evolution over the centuries. We see 10 pairs of words which, in the two variants, indicate the same object or conceptbut in British and American English, starting from cookies (UK) e biscuit (AM) to indicate the cookie.

British and American English

1. Biscuit (UK) – Cookies (US)

Simplifying the question a little, what we call in Italian cookiein the UK it is called biscuit while in the United States it is called cookies. If you go to the USA and ask for a biscuityou will probably be served some kind of sandwich.

2. Flat (UK) – Apartment (US)

The English use the word flat to describe a apartment inside a building, while Americans prefer to use apartment.

3. Lift (UK) – Elevator (US)

To indicate theelevator the British English say liftwhile the Americans elevator. This terminological difference is essential in architectural and engineering contexts.

4. Lorry (UK) – Truck (US)

The words “truck” and “truck” are both used in the transportation sector, but do they have the same meaning? The United Kingdom and the United States have different ideas about the correct name for a heavy vehicle. The translation for “truck” corresponds to lorry in the UK and truck in the United States. Other terms used in America to name a truck are rigs, seeds And tractor.

5. Holiday (UK) – Vacation (US)

Talking about time off from work or school, that is vacationthe English speak of holidaywhile Americans use vacation. The most interesting fact is that in the United States holiday is used, but occasionally, and refers specifically to official holidays, such as Christmas or Thanksgiving.

6. Boot (UK) – Trunks (US)

The back of a car we call trunk it is translated boot in British English e trunk in American English.

7. Tap (UK) – Faucet (US)

The faucet is named tap in the UK and faucet in the United States. However, tap it is also used by Americans, but less frequently, and in specific contexts such as “tap water” (tap water).

8. Autumn (UK) – Bankruptcy (US)

THE’fall is called autumn in British English e fail in American English. Why this difference? Autumn comes from Latin autumnus and entered the English vocabulary via French automatically in the 15th-16th century. The word American is instead an abbreviation of “fall of the leaf” (leaf fall), an expression that Americans use to describe the autumn season.

9. Sweets (UK) – Candy (US)

To indicate i sweetsthe English use sweetsgenerally excluding products that contain chocolate, while Americans prefer it candiesindicating in their case also products based on chocolate.

10. Nappy (UK) – Diaper (US)

The diaper of children is nappyshort for napkin (napkin), in the UK and diaper in the United States. This distinction is fundamental for parents and professionals in the early childhood sector.