2024 Bonus for Home Electric Car Charging Stations: How to Request It and How It Works

Also in 2024 the Bonus Electric Car Charging Stations. In implementation of the provisions of the Prime Ministerial Decree of 4 August 2022The Ministry of Business and Made in Italy (Mimit) has given the mandate to Invite to proceed with the collection of applications for the provision of this incentive which provides for a 80% compensation of the purchase and installation price. This bonus is aimed at those who, from January 1, 2024, have purchased and installed domestic infrastructure for charging electric cars and is available fromJuly 8, 2024.

What is the 2024 Column Bonus?

Reading from the Invitalia website, the full wording of the bonus is:

Contribution for the purchase and installation of standard power infrastructure for charging electric vehicles, carried out by domestic users.

First of all the contribution is a contribution in capital account, a term used in funding calls which means non-repayable contributionthat is, the citizen who sees the bonus recognized does not have to return the capital received or the payment of interest on it. The domestic charging station bonus consists in recognizing the‘80% of the price of purchase And pose of the charging infrastructure and in any case within a maximum limit of 1,500 euros for private citizens and 8,000 euros in the case of condominium installation. The resources made available by the Ministry are limited: the financial endowment, in fact, is 20 million of euros.

What expenses are included in the Bonus Colonnine

The following expenses are eligible for the contribution:

Of purchase and implementation including, where necessary, the costs of the construction works strictly necessary for the installation of the column, as well as the electrical system for its power supply and any monitoring devices;
Of design, works management, safety and tests;

Obviously the Mimit requires that the expenses must be sustained and justified by means of traceable payments. In order to be eligible for the contribution, furthermore, the charging infrastructures must be:

Of standard power (the Ministry does not seem to clearly define a maximum power limit for the charging station and does not give a clear definition of "standard power". We can deduce that the charging stations covered by this bonus are charging stations with slow charging so with a power which is limited to a few dozen kW);

made according to the rule of art and be equipped with declaration of conformity pursuant to Ministerial Decree no. 37/2008;

be intended for the collective use by condominium owners and not accessible to the public in the event that the contribution is requested by a condominium.

How to apply for the electric charging station bonus and when to apply

The following can benefit from the contribution: natural persons residents in Italy and condominiums. Interested parties can submit their application via the online platform of Invite starting from 12.00pm, 8 July 2024. Access can be made via the public digital identity system (SPID), electronic identity card (CIE) or national service card (CNS). Once logged in, you can proceed to fill out the electronic form by following the guided procedure. Completion requires the possession of a certified email address (PEC) active. The contribution is paid within 90 days from the closing of the call, according to the available economic resources, with a single act that includes the lists of beneficiaries who will receive the support.